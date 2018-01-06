Download App
जब रात में CM योगी के आवास के बाहर किसानों ने फेंके आलू

वीडियो डेस्क, अमर उजाला टीवी/ लखनऊ

Updated Sat, 06 Jan 2018 11:43 AM IST

लखनऊ में आलू किसानों को जबरदस्त प्रदर्शन देखने को मिला। अपना विरोध जताते हुए किसानों ने लाखों टन आलू मुख्यमंत्री आवास, विधानसभा और राजभवन के बाहर फेंक दिया। देखिए आखिर क्यों भड़क उठा आलू किसानों का गुस्सा।

VIDEO: मथुरा में पुलिस और किसानों के बीच झड़प

VIDEO: मथुरा में पुलिस और किसानों के बीच झड़प
मथुरा में उस वक्त जंग का माहौल फैल गया जब इलाके के किसान प्रदर्शन करने के नाम पर उग्र हो गए। देखिए कैसे पुलिस और किसान एक दूसरे से भिड़े।
Related Videos
हमीरपुर
यहां किसानों के हाथ में हल की बजाए दिखी लाठियां और बंदूक

यहां किसानों के हाथ में हल की बजाए दिखी लाठियां और बंदूक
मेरठ
मेरठ में अथॉरिटी के अधिकारियों को अन्नदाताओं ने बनाया बंधक

मेरठ में अथॉरिटी के अधिकारियों को अन्नदाताओं ने बनाया बंधक
महाराजगंज
यूपी के इस शहर में गन्ना किसानों के साथ हो रहा है धोखा

यूपी के इस शहर में गन्ना किसानों के साथ हो रहा है धोखा
बागपत
इस रिपोर्ट में देखिए बागपत के किसानों की हालत, ये मौत मांग रहे हैं

इस रिपोर्ट में देखिए बागपत के किसानों की हालत, ये मौत मांग रहे हैं
सिटीजन जर्नलिस्ट, सोनीपत

सिटीजन जर्नलिस्ट अनिल कश्यप ने खोली गरीबों से धोखाधड़ी की पोल
गोरख प्रसाद, सिटीजन जर्नलिस्ट/ देवरिया

Video: यूपी बीजेपी के एमएलए का खुला ऐलान “गुंडा हूं मैं”
सिटीजन जर्नलिस्ट, जयपुर

गुजरात चुनाव से पहले फिर वाइरल हुआ रेगिस्तान की दहशत का ये वीडियो
