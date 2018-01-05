Download App
कानपुर का लाजपत नगर बनेगा आदर्श वार्ड, अमर उजाला देगा साथ

मनोज चौरसिया, अमर उजाला टीवी, कानपुर

Updated Fri, 05 Jan 2018 03:04 AM IST

कानपुर के लाजपत नगर निवासियों ने पार्षद के साथ मिलकर अपने वार्ड को आदर्श बनाने का बीड़ा उठाया है। उनकी इस मुहिम में अमर उजाला भी सहभागी बनेगा और नगर निगम प्रशासन वार्ड को जरूरी संसाधन मुहैया कराएगा। वार्ड के लोग इसका आगाज प्रभातफेरी, चौपाल और घर-घर जाकर लोगों को जागरूक करने के साथ करेंगे।

