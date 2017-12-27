Download App
आपका शहर Close

जयराम ठाकुर बने हिमाचल के सीएम, जानिए उनकी कुछ दिलचस्प बातें

वीडियो डेस्क, अमर उजाला टीवी/ शिमला

Updated Wed, 27 Dec 2017 04:03 PM IST

जयराम ठाकुर ने हिमाचल प्रदेश के मुख्यमंत्री पद की शपथ ले ली है। इसे जयराम ठाकुर की किस्मत ही कहा जाएगा कि बीजेपी हिमाचल की सत्ता में वापस लौटी, लेकिन पार्टी के सीएम पद उम्मीदवार प्रेम कुमार धूमल चुनाव हार गए। आइए आपको बताते हैं जयराम ठाकुर से जुड़ी कुछ दिलचस्प बातें।

LiveConversation

Also View

जयराम ठाकुर ने ली हिमाचल के मुख्यमंत्री पर की शपथ, जानिए पूरा सफरनामा

जयराम ठाकुर ने ली हिमाचल के मुख्यमंत्री पर की शपथ, जानिए पूरा सफरनामा
हिमाचल प्रदेश को नया मुख्यमंत्री मिल गया है, नाम है जयराम ठाकुर। जयराम ठाकुर 27 दिसंबर को मुख्यमंत्री पद की शपथ लेंगे। तो आइए उससे पहले ही एक बार जान लेते हैं कि आखिर कौन हैं जयराम ठाकुर?
Related Videos
शिमला
यहां होगी हिमाचल के नए CM की ताजपोशी

यहां होगी हिमाचल के नए CM की ताजपोशी
शिमला
जयराम ठाकुर होंगे हिमाचल प्रदेश के मुख्यमंत्री

जयराम ठाकुर होंगे हिमाचल प्रदेश के मुख्यमंत्री
शिमला
कुछ ऐसे तय किया प्रेम कुमार धूमल ने लेक्चरर से मुख्यमंत्री तक का सफर

कुछ ऐसे तय किया प्रेम कुमार धूमल ने लेक्चरर से मुख्यमंत्री तक का सफर
शिमला
अलग अंदाज में राजनीति करता है बुशहर का ये राजा

अलग अंदाज में राजनीति करता है बुशहर का ये राजा
Most Viewed

सेक्स स्कैंडल में फंसी एक्ट्रेस ने खोला सच, दलाल ऐसे करता था डील
Trending

मिथुन राशि वालों के लिए साल 2018 की ये है भविष्यवाणी
Featured

गालिब जब मरे तो उनके पास दफन होने लायक जमीन तक नहीं थी
Video Banner
सिटीजन जर्नलिस्ट, सोनीपत

सिटीजन जर्नलिस्ट अनिल कश्यप ने खोली गरीबों से धोखाधड़ी की पोल
गोरख प्रसाद, सिटीजन जर्नलिस्ट/ देवरिया

Video: यूपी बीजेपी के एमएलए का खुला ऐलान “गुंडा हूं मैं”
सिटीजन जर्नलिस्ट, जयपुर

गुजरात चुनाव से पहले फिर वाइरल हुआ रेगिस्तान की दहशत का ये वीडियो
X
LiveConversation
Top
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!