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Meerut News Today Live: मेरठ और आसपास की ताजा और अहम खबरें, पढ़ें 21 अगस्त को आपके शहर में क्या हुआ

Meerut News Live Updates: Latest Breaking Meerut Crime, Shiksha, Politics, Sports News Today in Hindi
Meerut
21 Aug 2026
विज्ञापन

Bijnor News: गंगा एक्सप्रेस वे का एलाइनमेंट फाइनल, जमीन अधिग्रहण की तैयारी

Bijnor
21 Aug 2026

Bijnor News: जिले में 20 प्रतिशत तक बढ़ेंगे सर्किल रेट, तहसीलों में लगेगी सूची

Bijnor
21 Aug 2026

Bijnor News: बिना अनुमति रक्तदान शिविर लगाने का खेल, जिम्मेदार बेखबर

Bijnor
21 Aug 2026

Bijnor News: शादी का झांसा देकर छात्रा से दुष्कर्म, लाखों रुपये भी ठगे

Bijnor
21 Aug 2026
जलीलपुर क्षेत्र के गांव मीरापुर सीकरी में मकान में घुसा पानी फोटो ग्रामीण स्रोत संवाद

Bijnor News: मालन में उफान से रास्ते बंद, जान जोखिम में डाल निकल रहे लोग

Bijnor
21 Aug 2026
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
बिजनौर में आईटीआई में कक्ष निर्माण के लिए लगाई गई पुरानी ईट को तोड़ते श्रमिक। संवाद

Bijnor News: पुरानी ईंटों से बनी वर्कशॉप की दीवारों पर चला हथौड़ा

Bijnor
21 Aug 2026

Bijnor News: छात्रा से दुष्कर्म में आरोपी शिक्षक को 25 साल के कारावास की सजा

Bijnor
21 Aug 2026
स्योहारा के गांव बेरखेड़ा के कंपोजिट स्कूल की बदहाली का वीडियो पर अरविंद केजरीवाल द्वारा किया ग

Bijnor News: काॅकरोच जनता पार्टी के कार्यकर्ता ने स्कूल की बदहाली का वीडियो किया वायरल

Bijnor
21 Aug 2026
विज्ञापन
जलीलपुर में स्टेट हाईवे पर बहता पानी स्रोत संवाद

Bijnor News: गांव रायपुर खादर व मीरापुर सीकरी की आबादी में घुसा पानी

Bijnor
21 Aug 2026

Bijnor News: लेखपाल के साथ मारपीट में ग्राम प्रधान समेत चार के खिलाफ प्राथमिकी दर्ज

Bijnor
21 Aug 2026
विज्ञापन

Bijnor News: अपर आयुक्त प्रथम ने तहसीलदार की कार्यप्रणाली की शुरू की जांच

Bijnor
21 Aug 2026
हत्यारोपी अमरपाल। पति व बेटियों की फोटो के साथ शशिप्रभा।

Triple Murder: मां ने लड़ी इंसाफ की जंग, दो बहनों ने दिया हत्यारे भाई का साथ तो तोड़ा नाता; ये है पूरी कहानी

Baghpat
21 Aug 2026
ट्रेन से हटाई गईं टाइल्स और क्षतिग्रस्त पटरी।

UP: बागपत में ट्रेन पलटाने की साजिश, पटरियों पर रखा इंटरलॉकिंग टाइल्स का ढेर, टकराते ही लगाए इमरजेंसी ब्रेक

Baghpat
21 Aug 2026
Meerut News Live Updates: Latest Breaking Meerut Crime, Shiksha, Politics, Sports News Today in Hindi

Meerut News Today Live: मेरठ और आसपास की ताजा और अहम खबरें, पढ़ें 20 अगस्त को आपके शहर में क्या हुआ

Meerut
20 Aug 2026
स्कूल की बदहाली दिखाता वंश चौधरी।

Bijnor: कॉकरोच जनता पार्टी के कार्यकर्ता ने दिखाई स्कूल की बदहाली, जागा शिक्षा विभाग; केजरीवाल ने कही ये बात

Bijnor
20 Aug 2026
CJP’s ‘Fix Schools’ campaign exposes the dilapidated state of Berkheda School; Arvind Kejriwal comments on the viral video; Education Department takes cognizance and issues a notice to the headmaster.

Bijnor: सीजेपी के ‘स्कूल ठीक करो’ अभियान से खुली बेरखेड़ा स्कूल की बदहाली, वायरल वीडियो पर अरविंद केजरीवाल ने भी किया कमेंट, शिक्षा विभाग ने लिया संज्ञान, प्रधानाध्यापक को नोटिस

Bijnor
20 Aug 2026
ब्रजपाल और उनकी बेटी ज्योति व अनुराधा की फाइल फोटो।

Triple Murder: पिता व दो बहनों के हत्यारे बेटे को उम्रकैद, धारदार हथियार से काटा था; मां ने ही दिलाई सजा

Baghpat
20 Aug 2026
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विज्ञापन

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