{"_id":"6a872b9d66fb8c170107aa01","slug":"video-cjps-fix-schools-campaign-exposes-the-dilapidated-state-of-berkheda-school-arvind-kejriwal-comments-on-the-viral-video-education-department-takes-cognizance-and-issues-a-notice-to-the-headmaster-2026-08-20","type":"video-shots","status":"publish","title_hn":"Bijnor: सीजेपी के ‘स्कूल ठीक करो’ अभियान से खुली बेरखेड़ा स्कूल की बदहाली, वायरल वीडियो पर अरविंद केजरीवाल ने भी किया कमेंट, शिक्षा विभाग ने लिया संज्ञान, प्रधानाध्यापक को नोटिस","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"शहर और राज्य","slug":"city-and-states"}}