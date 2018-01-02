Download App
नए साल पर सीएम आदित्यनाथ ने वनटांगिया समुदाय को दिया ये तोहफा

संजय पाण्डेय, अमर उजाला टीवी / महाराजगंज

Updated Tue, 02 Jan 2018 03:02 AM IST

नए साल पर यूपी के सीएम योगी आदित्यनाथ ने महराजगंज जनपद के पनियरा ब्लाक में वनटांगिया समुदाय को सौगात दी। सीएम योगी आदित्यनाथ ने सोमवार को वनटांगिया समुदाय के 3779 लोगों को आवासीय भूमि का पट्टा प्रदान किया। उन्होंने कहा कि यूपी की बीजेपी सरकार लगातार पिछड़े समुदाय के लोगों को मुख्यधारा से जोड़ने का काम कर रही है।

