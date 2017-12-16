Download App
आपका शहर Close

यूपी में टीचर बनने लायक केवल 11 फीसदी लोग

वीडियो डेस्क,अमर उजाला टीवी/लखनऊ

Updated Sat, 16 Dec 2017 06:13 PM IST

उत्तर प्रदेश में शिक्षक भर्ती परीक्षा से पहले शिक्षामित्रों को बड़ा झटका लगा है। यूपीटीईटी में सिर्फ 11 फीसदी कैंडिडेट्स पास हुए हैं। आपको बता दें कि कुल नौ लाख अस्सी हजार कैंडिडेट्स अपना पंजीकरण कराया था।

LiveConversation

Also View

राहुल गांधी को अध्यक्ष बनाकर कांग्रेस ने फिर दिया वंशवाद का उदाहरण

राहुल गांधी को अध्यक्ष बनाकर कांग्रेस ने फिर दिया वंशवाद का उदाहरण
यूपी के डिप्टी सीएम डॉ दिनेश शर्मा ने राहुल की ताजपोशी को कांग्रेस के वंशवाद का एक और उदाहरण बताया।
Related Videos
मुंबई
मुंबई के झावेरी बाजार इलाके में इमारत गिरी,चार की मौत

मुंबई के झावेरी बाजार इलाके में इमारत गिरी,चार की मौत
इलाहाबाद
संगम नगरी के दौरे पर राष्ट्रपति कोविंद, चंद्रशेखर आजाद को किया नमन

संगम नगरी के दौरे पर राष्ट्रपति कोविंद, चंद्रशेखर आजाद को किया नमन

गोरखपुर
गोरखपुर: रैन बसेरे के होते हुए भी ठंड से ऐसे कांप रहे हैं लोग

गोरखपुर: रैन बसेरे के होते हुए भी ठंड से ऐसे कांप रहे हैं लोग
बिहार
SC से मिली हताशा के बाद शिक्षामित्रों की योगी से गुहार

SC से मिली हताशा के बाद शिक्षामित्रों की योगी से गुहार
Most Viewed

सनी लियोनी को सरकार ने किया बैन!
Trending

जानिए तीन तलाक देने वालों की ये कानून कैसे बढ़ाएगा मुसीबतें
Featured

देखिए जब दीपिका पादुकोण बनी थीं किंगफिशर की कैलेंडर गर्ल
Video Banner
सिटीजन जर्नलिस्ट, सोनीपत

सिटीजन जर्नलिस्ट अनिल कश्यप ने खोली गरीबों से धोखाधड़ी की पोल
गोरख प्रसाद, सिटीजन जर्नलिस्ट/ देवरिया

Video: यूपी बीजेपी के एमएलए का खुला ऐलान “गुंडा हूं मैं”
सिटीजन जर्नलिस्ट, जयपुर

गुजरात चुनाव से पहले फिर वाइरल हुआ रेगिस्तान की दहशत का ये वीडियो
X
LiveConversation
Top
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!