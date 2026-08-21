{"_id":"6a87416d9b5eeaeeae08ab7c","slug":"aadesh-shankhdhar-arrested-in-connection-with-bajrang-dal-leaders-death-station-house-officer-sho-removedaadesh-shankhdhar-arrested-in-connection-with-bajrang-dal-leaders-death-station-house-officer-sho-removed-rampur-news-c-282-1-smbd1027-178294-2026-08-20","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"Rampur News: बजरंग दल के नेता की मौत के मामले में हिंदू संगठन जिलाध्यक्ष गिरफ्तार, कोतवाल हटाए","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"शहर और राज्य","slug":"city-and-states"}}