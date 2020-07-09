देह व्यापार: ऑन डिमांड विदेशी युवतियां उपलब्ध कराती थी सरगना, फोन में मिले सैकड़ों न्यूड फोटो

{"_id":"5f06cbde8ebc3e638a7f3b4c","slug":"foreigner-girls-photos-found-in-phone-of-prostitution-racket-leader-roshani-in-agra","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u0947\u0939 \u0935\u094d\u092f\u093e\u092a\u093e\u0930: \u0911\u0928 \u0921\u093f\u092e\u093e\u0902\u0921 \u0935\u093f\u0926\u0947\u0936\u0940 \u092f\u0941\u0935\u0924\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902 \u0909\u092a\u0932\u092c\u094d\u0927 \u0915\u0930\u093e\u0924\u0940 \u0925\u0940 \u0938\u0930\u0917\u0928\u093e, \u092b\u094b\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0947 \u0938\u0948\u0915\u0921\u093c\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u094d\u092f\u0942\u0921 \u092b\u094b\u091f\u094b","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
देह व्यापार की सरगना गिरफ्तार
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
इसी होटल में पकड़ा गया था देह व्यापार
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
आरोपियों को ले जाती पुलिस
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
पुलिस की गिरफ्त में सरगना रोशनी
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
पुलिस गिरफ्त में सरगना रोशनी
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
आरोपी भीमा के साथ विदेशी युवतियां (फाइल)
- फोटो : अमर उजाला