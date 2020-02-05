विदेशी युवतियों से देहव्यापार: पुलिस जांच में दलालों के मोबाइल में मिला 'गलीचधंधे' का काला चिट्ठा

{"_id":"5e3a541a8ebc3ee5913c9a42","slug":"prostitution-from-foreign-girls-racket-police-search-brokers-mobile","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0935\u093f\u0926\u0947\u0936\u0940 \u092f\u0941\u0935\u0924\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u0926\u0947\u0939\u0935\u094d\u092f\u093e\u092a\u093e\u0930: \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938 \u091c\u093e\u0902\u091a \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u0932\u093e\u0932\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u092e\u094b\u092c\u093e\u0907\u0932 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u093e '\u0917\u0932\u0940\u091a\u0927\u0902\u0927\u0947' \u0915\u093e \u0915\u093e\u0932\u093e \u091a\u093f\u091f\u094d\u0920\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
होटल में चल रहा देह व्यापार
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
होटल में पुलिस
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
पुलिस ने लगाई होटल पर सील
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
स्पा सेंटर से पकड़ी गईं युवतियां
- फोटो : अमर उजाला