विदेशी युवतियों से देहव्यापार: पुलिस जांच में दलालों के मोबाइल में मिला 'गलीचधंधे' का काला चिट्ठा

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, आगरा, Updated Wed, 05 Feb 2020 11:10 AM IST
होटल में चल रहा देह व्यापार
होटल में चल रहा देह व्यापार - फोटो : अमर उजाला
होटलों में देह व्यापार कराने वाले दलालों के मोबाइल में 100 विदेशी युवतियों का ब्योरा मिला है। दलालों से पूछताछ में यह सोमवार को ही साफ हो गया था कि  आगरा के 50 होटलों में देह का धंधा चल रहा है। कई होटल का स्टाफ भी इसमें शामिल है। वह ग्राहक ढूंढकर देता है, दलाल युवती को भेजते हैं।
 
prostitution from foreign girls brokers' mobile whatsapp foreign girl
