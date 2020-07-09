देह व्यापार की सरगना होटल संचालक सहित गिरफ्तार, दिल्ली से लेकर मुंबई-गोवा तक जुड़े हैं तार

{"_id":"5f06a1958ebc3e63df4212e9","slug":"prostitution-gang-leader-and-hotel-owner-arrested-in-agra","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u0947\u0939 \u0935\u094d\u092f\u093e\u092a\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u0940 \u0938\u0930\u0917\u0928\u093e \u0939\u094b\u091f\u0932 \u0938\u0902\u091a\u093e\u0932\u0915 \u0938\u0939\u093f\u0924 \u0917\u093f\u0930\u092b\u094d\u0924\u093e\u0930, \u0926\u093f\u0932\u094d\u0932\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u0932\u0947\u0915\u0930 \u092e\u0941\u0902\u092c\u0908-\u0917\u094b\u0935\u093e \u0924\u0915 \u091c\u0941\u0921\u093c\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0924\u093e\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
आरोपियों को ले जाती पुलिस
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5f06a1958ebc3e63df4212e9","slug":"prostitution-gang-leader-and-hotel-owner-arrested-in-agra","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u0947\u0939 \u0935\u094d\u092f\u093e\u092a\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u0940 \u0938\u0930\u0917\u0928\u093e \u0939\u094b\u091f\u0932 \u0938\u0902\u091a\u093e\u0932\u0915 \u0938\u0939\u093f\u0924 \u0917\u093f\u0930\u092b\u094d\u0924\u093e\u0930, \u0926\u093f\u0932\u094d\u0932\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u0932\u0947\u0915\u0930 \u092e\u0941\u0902\u092c\u0908-\u0917\u094b\u0935\u093e \u0924\u0915 \u091c\u0941\u0921\u093c\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0924\u093e\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
विदेशी युवतियां (फाइल)
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5f06a1958ebc3e63df4212e9","slug":"prostitution-gang-leader-and-hotel-owner-arrested-in-agra","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u0947\u0939 \u0935\u094d\u092f\u093e\u092a\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u0940 \u0938\u0930\u0917\u0928\u093e \u0939\u094b\u091f\u0932 \u0938\u0902\u091a\u093e\u0932\u0915 \u0938\u0939\u093f\u0924 \u0917\u093f\u0930\u092b\u094d\u0924\u093e\u0930, \u0926\u093f\u0932\u094d\u0932\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u0932\u0947\u0915\u0930 \u092e\u0941\u0902\u092c\u0908-\u0917\u094b\u0935\u093e \u0924\u0915 \u091c\u0941\u0921\u093c\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0924\u093e\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
पुलिस गिरफ्त में सरगना रोशनी
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5f06a1958ebc3e63df4212e9","slug":"prostitution-gang-leader-and-hotel-owner-arrested-in-agra","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u0947\u0939 \u0935\u094d\u092f\u093e\u092a\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u0940 \u0938\u0930\u0917\u0928\u093e \u0939\u094b\u091f\u0932 \u0938\u0902\u091a\u093e\u0932\u0915 \u0938\u0939\u093f\u0924 \u0917\u093f\u0930\u092b\u094d\u0924\u093e\u0930, \u0926\u093f\u0932\u094d\u0932\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u0932\u0947\u0915\u0930 \u092e\u0941\u0902\u092c\u0908-\u0917\u094b\u0935\u093e \u0924\u0915 \u091c\u0941\u0921\u093c\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0924\u093e\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
पुलिस अभिरक्षा में देह व्यापार के आरोपी
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5f06a1958ebc3e63df4212e9","slug":"prostitution-gang-leader-and-hotel-owner-arrested-in-agra","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u0947\u0939 \u0935\u094d\u092f\u093e\u092a\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u0940 \u0938\u0930\u0917\u0928\u093e \u0939\u094b\u091f\u0932 \u0938\u0902\u091a\u093e\u0932\u0915 \u0938\u0939\u093f\u0924 \u0917\u093f\u0930\u092b\u094d\u0924\u093e\u0930, \u0926\u093f\u0932\u094d\u0932\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u0932\u0947\u0915\u0930 \u092e\u0941\u0902\u092c\u0908-\u0917\u094b\u0935\u093e \u0924\u0915 \u091c\u0941\u0921\u093c\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0924\u093e\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
इसी होटल में पकड़ा गया था देहव्यापार
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5f06a1958ebc3e63df4212e9","slug":"prostitution-gang-leader-and-hotel-owner-arrested-in-agra","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u0947\u0939 \u0935\u094d\u092f\u093e\u092a\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u0940 \u0938\u0930\u0917\u0928\u093e \u0939\u094b\u091f\u0932 \u0938\u0902\u091a\u093e\u0932\u0915 \u0938\u0939\u093f\u0924 \u0917\u093f\u0930\u092b\u094d\u0924\u093e\u0930, \u0926\u093f\u0932\u094d\u0932\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u0932\u0947\u0915\u0930 \u092e\u0941\u0902\u092c\u0908-\u0917\u094b\u0935\u093e \u0924\u0915 \u091c\u0941\u0921\u093c\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0924\u093e\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
पुलिस की गिरफ्त में सरगना रोशनी
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5f06a1958ebc3e63df4212e9","slug":"prostitution-gang-leader-and-hotel-owner-arrested-in-agra","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u0947\u0939 \u0935\u094d\u092f\u093e\u092a\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u0940 \u0938\u0930\u0917\u0928\u093e \u0939\u094b\u091f\u0932 \u0938\u0902\u091a\u093e\u0932\u0915 \u0938\u0939\u093f\u0924 \u0917\u093f\u0930\u092b\u094d\u0924\u093e\u0930, \u0926\u093f\u0932\u094d\u0932\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u0932\u0947\u0915\u0930 \u092e\u0941\u0902\u092c\u0908-\u0917\u094b\u0935\u093e \u0924\u0915 \u091c\u0941\u0921\u093c\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0924\u093e\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
सरगना रोशनी को ले जाती पुलिस
- फोटो : अमर उजाला