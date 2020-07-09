शहर चुनें
देह व्यापार की सरगना होटल संचालक सहित गिरफ्तार, दिल्ली से लेकर मुंबई-गोवा तक जुड़े हैं तार

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, आगरा, Updated Thu, 09 Jul 2020 10:28 AM IST
आरोपियों को ले जाती पुलिस
आरोपियों को ले जाती पुलिस - फोटो : अमर उजाला
ताजनगरी में देह व्यापार का बड़ा रैकेट चलाने वाली 15 हजार की इनामी सरगना रोशनी और उसके साथी राहुल मिश्रा को थाना ताजगंज पुलिस ने बुधवार को गिरफ्तार कर लिया। दोनों को जेल भेजा गया है। सरगना के खिलाफ फरवरी में विदेशी कॉल गर्ल रैकेट के मामले में देह व्यापार निवारण अधिनियम में मुकदमा दर्ज हुआ था। तब से वह फरार चल रही थी। राहुल मिश्रा होटल संचालक है। उसके होटल में देह व्यापार पकड़ा गया था। उस पर भी 15 हजार का इनाम था।

संबंधित खबर: विदेशी युवती को 'व्हाइट', देसी को 'ब्लैक' रम, कोड वर्ड से चल रहा था देह व्यापार, चैटिंग से खुला राज
