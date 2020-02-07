विदेशी युवतियों से देह व्यापारः दो दर्जन होटलों में 'गंदाकाम', दलालों के मोबाइल दे रहे 'गवाही'

{"_id":"5e3ceef78ebc3ee5b95350a2","slug":"prostitution-by-foreign-girls-police-set-25-hotels-of-fatehabad-road","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0935\u093f\u0926\u0947\u0936\u0940 \u092f\u0941\u0935\u0924\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u0926\u0947\u0939 \u0935\u094d\u092f\u093e\u092a\u093e\u0930\u0903 \u0926\u094b \u0926\u0930\u094d\u091c\u0928 \u0939\u094b\u091f\u0932\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 '\u0917\u0902\u0926\u093e\u0915\u093e\u092e', \u0926\u0932\u093e\u0932\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u092e\u094b\u092c\u093e\u0907\u0932 \u0926\u0947 \u0930\u0939\u0947 '\u0917\u0935\u093e\u0939\u0940'","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
होटल में चल रहा देह व्यापार
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
इसी होटल में पकड़ा गया देहव्यापार
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
होटल में पुलिस
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
होटल के कमरे में जांच करती पुलिस
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
विदेशी युवतियां
- फोटो : अमर उजाला