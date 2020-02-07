शहर चुनें



विदेशी युवतियों से देह व्यापारः दो दर्जन होटलों में 'गंदाकाम', दलालों के मोबाइल दे रहे 'गवाही'

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, आगरा, Updated Fri, 07 Feb 2020 10:34 AM IST
होटल में चल रहा देह व्यापार
होटल में चल रहा देह व्यापार - फोटो : अमर उजाला
फतेहाबाद रोड स्थित होटल ताज हैवन में देव व्यापार के लिए लाई गईं विदेशी युवतियों के पकड़े जाने के बाद पुलिस के रडार पर 25 होटल आ गए हैं। युवतियों के साथ पकड़े गए दलालों के मोबाइल की चैट और कॉल रिकॉर्ड से पुलिस को इन होटलों के कर्मचारियों के नाम और नंबर की जानकारी मिली है। अब पुलिस इनसे पूछताछ करेगी।
prostitution from foreign girls uzbekistan girls brokers' mobile whatsapp






