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Meerut News Today Live: मेरठ और आसपास की ताजा और अहम खबरें, पढ़ें 2 अक्टूबर को आपके शहर में क्या हुआ
लाइव स्टोरी डेस्क
Updated Fri, 02 Oct 2026 02:30 AM IST
Updated Fri, 02 Oct 2026 02:30 AM IST
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उत्तर प्रदेश के मेरठ से जुड़ी आज - 02-10-2026 - की मुख्य और ताजा खबरें जानने के लिए हमारे लाइव ब्लॉग से जुड़े रहें। इस ब्लॉग के जरिए आपको शहर और उसके आस-पास की बड़ी खबरों के अलावा अलग-अलग स्थानों पर होने वाले घटनाक्रमों के बारे में भी जानने को मिलेगा, तो जुड़े रहिए अमर उजाला के साथ।
विज्ञापन
लाइव अपडेट
02:27 AM, 02-Oct-2026
Baghpat News: बड़ौत ड्रेन पर बना 60 साल पुराना पुल तोड़ा, जल्द दोबारा बनेगा60-year-old bridge over Baraut drain demolished, to be rebuilt soon और पढ़ें
02:06 AM, 02-Oct-2026
Baghpat News: सद्भावना सम्मेलन में भाईचारा बनाए रखने का लिया संकल्पA resolution was taken to maintain brotherhood in the Sadbhavna Sammelan. और पढ़ें
विज्ञापन
02:05 AM, 02-Oct-2026
मन और इंद्रियों पर नियंत्रण ही सच्ची तपस्या : पंडित अंकितControl over the mind and senses is the true penance: Pandit Ankit और पढ़ें
02:05 AM, 02-Oct-2026
Baghpat News: मीटर रीडरों को आउटसोर्सिंग में शामिल करने की मांगDemand to include meter readers in outsourcing और पढ़ें
02:02 AM, 02-Oct-2026
Baghpat News: आंगन मिलन सेवा कार्यक्रम में गर्भवती महिलाओं की गोद भराई कराईPregnant women were given baby shower in the Angan Milan Seva program. और पढ़ें
01:23 AM, 02-Oct-2026
Baghpat News: हरियाणा वालों पर यूपी की सीमा में यमुना किनारे ठोकर बनाने का आरोपPeople from Haryana are accused of creating a Thokar on the banks of Yamuna in the border of Uttar Pradesh. और पढ़ें
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
01:22 AM, 02-Oct-2026
Baghpat News: टोलकर्मियों से झगड़ा होने पर चोरी किया था सीसीटीवी कैमराCCTV camera was stolen after a fight with toll workers और पढ़ें
01:21 AM, 02-Oct-2026
Baghpat News: पेट्रोल पंपों पर प्रदूषण नियंत्रण प्रमाण पत्र दिखाने के नोटिस चस्पाNotices pasted at petrol pumps to show pollution control certificate और पढ़ें
01:20 AM, 02-Oct-2026
Baghpat News: निलंबन करने और वेतन रोकने के खिलाफ सचिवों ने आवाज की बुलंदSecretaries raised their voice against suspension and withholding of salaries. और पढ़ें
01:18 AM, 02-Oct-2026