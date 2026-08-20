{"_id":"6a84a4f48fb20ce19d0e1167","slug":"truth-spat-out-at-the-crime-scene-strangled-to-death-over-suspicion-of-character-teenage-girls-killer-grandfather-sent-to-jail-father-on-two-day-remand-hisar-news-c-21-hsr1020-932991-2026-08-19","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"Hisar News: सीन ऑफ क्राइम में उगला सच, चरित्र के शक में गला दबाकर की थी हत्या, किशोरी के हत्यारोपी दादा को भेजा जेल, पिता दो दिन के रिमांड पर","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"शहर और राज्य","slug":"city-and-states"}}