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क्राइम

Hisar News: जिस कोर्ट परिसर में 11 साल पहले कराई थी संदीप उर्फ बच्ची की हत्या, वहीं पर लिखी गई विनोद पानू की मौत की पटकथा

Hisar
21 Aug 2026
विज्ञापन

Hisar News: 17 साल पहले कबड्डी के दौरान हुआ विवाद, आंख फोड़ने की रंजिश में विनोद ने 2011 गैंगस्टर अजीत के साथी राजा और 2017 में बिट्टू की हत्या की, 15 वर्षों में दोनों गैंग के 10 लोगों की हो चुकी मौत

Hisar
21 Aug 2026
हिसार कोर्ट परिसर में वारदात के बाद जांच करती पुलिस। 

Hisar News: बरी होने के 25 मिनट बाद खत्म हो गई गैंगस्टर की कहानी, हत्या के प्रयास मामले में पेशी पर आया था विनोद पानू उर्फ काणा

Hisar
21 Aug 2026
बरवाला आईटीआई में जांच के लिए पहुंची सीएम फ्लाइंग की टीम। 

Hisar News: बरवाला आईटीआई में सीएम फ्लाइंग का छापा, एक कर्मचारी गैरहाजिर मिला, हुक्का-शराब सेवन की शिकायत की नहीं हो सकी पुष्टि

Hisar
21 Aug 2026
यही छिपकली दूध में गिरी थी। 

Hisar News: दूध में गिरी छिपकली...चाय पीने के बाद बिगड़ी परिवार के 5 सदस्यों की तबीयत

Hisar
21 Aug 2026
गैंगस्टर विनोद काणा

हिसार कोर्ट परिसर में फायरिंग: गैंगस्टर विनोद काणा की गोली मारकर हत्या, साथी गंभीर हालत में अस्पताल में भर्ती

Hisar
20 Aug 2026
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
हरदीप का फाइल फोटो

Hisar News: कार वॉश सेंटर संचालक की हत्या के मामले में किशोर सहित दो गिरफ्तार

Hisar
20 Aug 2026

Hisar News: पूर्व आयुष्मान मित्र पर 5.70 लाख रुपये ऐंठने व रिकॉर्ड नष्ट करने का आरोप, सूर्या अस्पताल के चिकित्सक की शिकायत पर प्राथमिकी दर्ज

Hisar
20 Aug 2026
नारनौंद के पुराने बाजार में तोड़फोड़ व मारपीट के विरोध के दौरान लोगों को समझाने थाना प्रभारी जि

Hisar News: लात मारकर स्कूटी सवार को गिराने पर बाजार में बवाल...दुकानों में तोड़फोड़, थाने पहुंचे व्यापारी बोले-आरोपी गिरफ्तार नहीं हुए तो बाजार करेंगे बंद

Hisar
20 Aug 2026
विज्ञापन

Hisar News: ट्रेन से ले जाने का झांसा देकर बुजुर्ग के ठगे सोने के गहने, महिला समेत तीन पर प्राथमिकी दर्ज

Hisar
20 Aug 2026

Hisar News: कुत्ता सामने आने से बिगड़ा बाइक का संतुलन, स्पीड ब्रेकर पर गिरी महिला बेलदार की मौत, ससुर के अंतिम संस्कार के लिए जा रही थी राजबाला

Hisar
20 Aug 2026
विज्ञापन

Hisar News: फर्जी रजिस्ट्री से 73 लाख रुपये का बैंक लोन, 7 के खिलाफ प्राथमिकी दर्ज, जमीन हड़पने का आरोप

Hisar
20 Aug 2026

Hisar News: इंस्टाग्राम पर अवैध पिस्तौल के साथ फोटो डालकर दहशत फैलाने वाला गिरफ्तार

Hisar
19 Aug 2026

Hisar News: मानसिक रूप से परेशान दो बच्चों की मां ने फंदा लगाकर दी जान, घटना के समय पास में ही सो रहा था पति

Hisar
19 Aug 2026

Hisar News: सीन ऑफ क्राइम में उगला सच, चरित्र के शक में गला दबाकर की थी हत्या, किशोरी के हत्यारोपी दादा को भेजा जेल, पिता दो दिन के रिमांड पर

Hisar
19 Aug 2026
कार से बरामद कछुए। 

Hisar News: साई कॉलोनी में कार से मिले 17 कछुए, वन्य जीव विभाग को सौंपे

Hisar
18 Aug 2026
लव फाइल फोटो

Hisar News: सुलतानपुर की सरपंच के बेटे की डंपर की टक्कर से मौत, हिसार में लाडवा-डाबड़ा रोड पर हादसा, अज्ञात चालक के खिलाफ प्राथमिकी दर्ज

Hisar
18 Aug 2026

Hisar News: तलवंडी रुक्का में बुजुर्ग की हत्या के लिए तलवार मुहैया कराने वाला आरोपी गिरफ्तार

Hisar
18 Aug 2026
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