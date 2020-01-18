यूपी: सर्द हवाओं व कोहरे से लुढ़का पारा बढ़ी गलन, मौसम विभाग ने दो दिनों के लिए जारी की चेतावनी

{"_id":"5e2315f78ebc3e4b5a7811af","slug":"weather-update-mercury-rolled-by-cold-winds-and-fog-increased-melting","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0942\u092a\u0940: \u0938\u0930\u094d\u0926 \u0939\u0935\u093e\u0913\u0902 \u0935 \u0915\u094b\u0939\u0930\u0947 \u0938\u0947 \u0932\u0941\u0922\u093c\u0915\u093e \u092a\u093e\u0930\u093e \u092c\u0922\u093c\u0940 \u0917\u0932\u0928, \u092e\u094c\u0938\u092e \u0935\u093f\u092d\u093e\u0917 \u0928\u0947 \u0926\u094b \u0926\u093f\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u091c\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u091a\u0947\u0924\u093e\u0935\u0928\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
कानपुर में सुबह 10 बजे छाया घना कोहरा
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
ठंड और कोहरे का सितम
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
पूरे दिन छाया रहा कोहरा, बढ़ी गलन
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
सुबह से लेकर शाम तक छाया रहा घना कोहरा
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
ठंड का सितम जारी
- फोटो : अमर उजाला