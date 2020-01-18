शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Kanpur ›   Behmai Kand: verdict again postponed, original case diary missing

बेहमई कांड: फिर टला फैसला, मूल केस डायरी गायब, फूलन ने लाइन में खड़ा कर 20 लोगों को मारी थी गोली

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कानपुर, Updated Sat, 18 Jan 2020 07:38 PM IST
फूलन देवी का गिरोह जिसने लाइन में खड़ा कर 20 लोगों को मारी थी गोली
1 of 5
फूलन देवी का गिरोह जिसने लाइन में खड़ा कर 20 लोगों को मारी थी गोली - फोटो : अमर उजाला
कानपुर देहात के बहुचर्चित बेहमई कांड पर शनिवार को फिर फैसला टल गया। मुकदमे की मूल केस डायरी ही गायब है। फैसले के स्तर पर मूल केस डायरी न मिलने पर कोर्ट ने लिपिक को नोटिस जारी किया है। कोर्ट ने मूल केस डायरी तलाश कर 24 जनवरी को अदालत में रखने का आदेश दिया है।

 
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
अब WEEKEND पर भी होगी, सरकारी नौकरी की तैयारी ,अभी जुड़ें सफलता क्लास से, सिर्फ Rs. 2,999 में
Register Now!
विज्ञापन
dacoit crime news up news court news behmai kand news in up
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

कानपुर में सुबह 10 बजे छाया घना कोहरा
Kanpur

यूपी: सर्द हवाओं व कोहरे से लुढ़का पारा बढ़ी गलन, मौसम विभाग ने दो दिनों के लिए जारी की चेतावनी

18 जनवरी 2020

snowfall
Chamoli

उत्तराखंडः बर्फ से लकदक हुईं वादियां, शीतलहर ने किया बेहाल, लोगों की मुश्किलें बढ़ी

18 जनवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
त्योहारों के मौसम में ऐसे बढ़ाएं रिश्तों में मिठास
Dholpur Fresh (Advertorial)

त्योहारों के मौसम में ऐसे बढ़ाएं रिश्तों में मिठास
Himachal in cold wave, heavy snowfall on peaks, 186 roads blocked
Himachal Pradesh

तस्वीरें: शीतलहर की चपेट में हिमाचल, चोटियों पर भारी बर्फबारी, 186 सड़कें बंद

18 जनवरी 2020

बर्फबारी के खुशनुमा हुई घाटी
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीर में मौसम साफ, तापमान में सुधार, 21-22 को फिर बिगड़ेगा मौसम का मिजाज

18 जनवरी 2020

मौनी अमावस्या पर गया में कराएं तर्पण, हर तरह के ऋण से मिलेगी मुक्ति : 24 जनवरी 2020
Astrology Services

मौनी अमावस्या पर गया में कराएं तर्पण, हर तरह के ऋण से मिलेगी मुक्ति : 24 जनवरी 2020
नाव से गंगा यात्रा के दौरान नेहा मलिक की मनमोहक तस्वीर
Varanasi

आध्यात्म की नगरी में भारतीयता के रंग में रंगी दिखीं इंस्टाग्राम और टिकटॉक फेम मॉडल नेहा मलिक

18 जनवरी 2020

prayagraj news
Prayagraj

मंसूर अली पार्क में घुसी पुलिस, विरोध के बाद लौटी

18 जनवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Related

जुड़ियांन प्राथमिक विद्यालय।
Gorakhpur

आदर्श प्राथमिक विद्यालय का सीएम ने किया लोकार्पण, यहां देखें खासियत

18 जनवरी 2020

cobra
Dehradun

स्पोर्ट्स कॉलेज में खिलाड़ी कर रहे थे प्रेक्टिस तभी निकल आया जहरीला कोबरा सांप, तस्वीरों में देखें

18 जनवरी 2020

त्योहारों के मौसम में ऐसे बढ़ाएं रिश्तों में मिठास
Dholpur Fresh (Advertorial)

त्योहारों के मौसम में ऐसे बढ़ाएं रिश्तों में मिठास
विज्ञापन
निर्भया केस के चारों दोषी
Delhi NCR

निर्भया केसः फांसी से पहले निर्भया के दोषियों में आया बड़ा बदलाव, कर रहे हैं ऐसी हरकतें

18 जनवरी 2020

निर्भया केस के चारों दोषी
Delhi NCR

Nirbhaya Case: अगर ऐसा हुआ तो 1 फरवरी को भी नहीं होगी निर्भया के दोषियों को फांसी!

18 जनवरी 2020

मौनी अमावस्या पर गया में कराएं तर्पण, हर तरह के ऋण से मिलेगी मुक्ति : 24 जनवरी 2020
Astrology Services

मौनी अमावस्या पर गया में कराएं तर्पण, हर तरह के ऋण से मिलेगी मुक्ति : 24 जनवरी 2020
बिजली कर्मचारियों ने ऊर्जा मंत्री का घेराव किया
Agra

जेई हत्याकांड: बिजली कर्मचारियों में उबाल, घटना का खुलासा होने तक कार्य बहिष्कार का एलान

18 जनवरी 2020

हवा बारिश से गिरी फसल
Meerut

यूपी: गेहूं की खेती पर बारिश की मार, रकबा घटा, आठ से दस हजार हेक्टेयर कम हुई बुवाई

18 जनवरी 2020

rain , crop
Meerut

फसलों पर संकट.., खेतों में जाकर बचाव के तरीके तलाशेंगे वैज्ञानिक, 1.50 करोड़ का बजट स्वीकृत

18 जनवरी 2020

Cm yogi
Gorakhpur

CM योगी ने किसानों को किया सम्मानित, मेगा रोजगार मेला स्थगित, देखें आज के रियल टाइम अपडेट

18 जनवरी 2020

बांदा पहुंचे राजू श्रीवास्तव, दीपिका पर कसा तंज
Banda

राजू श्रीवास्तव ने दीपिका पादुकोण पर कसा तंज, बोले- वे फिल्म छपाक के प्रचार के लिए पहुंची थीं जेएनयू

18 जनवरी 2020

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Lucknow

एक साल की उम्र तक बच्चा न सुने तो हो जाएं सतर्क, तत्काल डॉक्टर को दिखाएं

18 जनवरी 2020

निर्भया का दोषी पवन गुप्ता
Delhi NCR

परिवारवालों को देख फूट-फूटकर रोया पवन, आधे घंटे तक बिना बोले पोते को निहारती रही दादी

18 जनवरी 2020

आईआईटी बीएचयू के टेक्नोलॉजी ग्राउंड में काशीयात्रा के तहत आयोजित कार्यक्रम में फैशन शो में शमिल छात्राएं।
Varanasi

तस्वीरें: आईआईटियंस ने डिजाइनिंग और मॉडलिंग का बिखेरा जलवा, ‘द लोकल ट्रेन’ की धमाकेदार काशीयात्रा

18 जनवरी 2020

accident
Meerut

भीषण हादसा: खाना खाने जा रहे थे चार दोस्त, 120 थी कार की रफ्तार, ब्रेक लगाते ही उड़े परखच्चे, एक मौत

18 जनवरी 2020

कन्नौज हादसा
Kannauj

कन्नौज बस हादसा: लोकेशन बदलकर पुलिस को चकमा दे रही बस की मालकिन, पुलिस का दावा जल्द होगी गिरफ्तारी

18 जनवरी 2020

महिला की हत्या कर जलाया शव
Bijnor

यूपी में हैदराबाद जैसा कांड, हत्या कर बाग में चारपाई सहित जलाया महिला का शव, दुष्कर्म की आशंका

18 जनवरी 2020

योगी और विश्व हिंदु परिषद् के वरिष्ठ नेता अशोक सिंघल बीमार महंत अवैद्यनाथ के साथ।
Gorakhpur

हिंदुत्व के प्रति लगाव ने बनाया आदित्य, इस कार्यक्रम में अवेद्यनाथ से पहली बार मिले थे योगी

18 जनवरी 2020

फूलन देवी का गिरोह जिसने लाइन में खड़ा कर 20 लोगों को मारी थी गोली
फूलन देवी का गिरोह जिसने लाइन में खड़ा कर 20 लोगों को मारी थी गोली - फोटो : अमर उजाला
फूलन देवी
फूलन देवी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
फूलन देवी
फूलन देवी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
फूलन देवी एवं मां मूला देवी
फूलन देवी एवं मां मूला देवी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
फूलन देवी (फाइल फोटो)
फूलन देवी (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Recommended Videos

राहु का राशि परिवर्तन, देखिए किन राशि को होगा नुकसान किसकी बदलेगी किस्मत

राहु कुछ वक्त में ही राशि परिवर्तन करने वाला है। इस दौरान किस राशि पर क्या असर होगा देखिए।

18 जनवरी 2020

शबाना आजमी 1:06

शबाना आजमी सड़क हादसे में घायल, मुंबई-पुणे एक्सप्रेस वे पर ट्रक से टकराई शबाना की कार

18 जनवरी 2020

बॉलीवुड 2:21

फिल्म 'स्ट्रीट डांसर 3D' के प्रमोशन में दिखा वरुण धवन, श्रद्धा कपूर का दिलकश अंदाज

18 जनवरी 2020

मोबाइल 3:05

ये हैं आपके फोन के सुरक्षा कवच, इन सिक्योरिटी फीचर्स को अभी करें इस्तेमाल

18 जनवरी 2020

CONCEPT 3:36

अंडरवर्ल्ड ने इन हसीनाओं के करियर को कर दिया चौपट

18 जनवरी 2020

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited