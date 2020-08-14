शहर चुनें
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Kanpur ›   Sanjeet's family clash with the police, mother and sister tried to kill herself

संजीत के परिजनों की पुलिस से झड़प, सीओ के बिल्ले नोचे, पुलिस से धक्कामुक्की, मां-बहन ने की जान देने की कोशिश

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कानपुर, Updated Sat, 15 Aug 2020 12:41 AM IST
संजीत अपहरण एवं हत्याकांड
1 of 7
संजीत अपहरण एवं हत्याकांड - फोटो : amar ujala
बर्रा के संजीत अपहरण एवं हत्याकांड में पुलिस की सुस्त जांच से खफा परिजन 50 से अधिक लोगों के साथ हाथों में तख्तियां लेकर मुख्यमंत्री से मिलने के लिए पैदल ही लखनऊ के लिए निकल पड़े। पुलिस से परिजनों की धक्कामुक्की और झड़प हुई। संजीत की मां कुसुमा, बहन रुचि ने ट्रक के सामने लेटकर जान देने की कोशिश की।

 
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
अब सिर्फ 999 रुपये में करें Delhi Police Constable Exam की पक्की तैयारी
Click Here
विज्ञापन
up news kanpur kidnapping case kidnapping in kanpur news in up

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

Independence Day 2020: Read the Glory story of DAV College, Chandigarh on Independence Day
Chandigarh

तस्वीरें: यह है वीरों का कॉलेज, 13 छात्र देश पर बलिदान, 100 से ज्यादा सीमा पर डटे, पढ़ें- गौरवगाथा

15 अगस्त 2020

बारिश में ढह गया 100 साल पुराना मकान
Kanpur

यूपी: बारिश में ढहा 100 साल पुराना मकान, मां-बेटी की मौत, भाई के पास नहीं थे अंतिम संस्कार के पैसे

15 अगस्त 2020

विज्ञापन
GL Bajaj को मिला NBA अक्रेडिटेशन, इंजीनियरिंग ब्रांचों में संस्थान बना प्रदेश का पहला प्राइवेट कॉलेज 
GL Bajaj

GL Bajaj को मिला NBA अक्रेडिटेशन, इंजीनियरिंग ब्रांचों में संस्थान बना प्रदेश का पहला प्राइवेट कॉलेज 
kanpur kidnapping case
Kanpur

संजीत अपहरण एवं हत्याकांड में आया मानव तस्कर चीता का नाम, पुलिस खंगाल रही कुंडली

15 अगस्त 2020

विकास दुबे कांड में अब जय की पत्नी का भी आया नाम
Kanpur

विकास दुबे के खजांची जय वाजपेई की पत्नी का नाम भी इस खास लिस्ट में है शामिल, हुआ एक और बड़ा खुलासा

15 अगस्त 2020

फ्री जन्मकुंडली से जानें दुःख एवं व्यथा से घिरें जीवन में कब आएगा सुखद भाग
Kundali

फ्री जन्मकुंडली से जानें दुःख एवं व्यथा से घिरें जीवन में कब आएगा सुखद भाग
संजीत अपहरण एवं हत्याकांड
Kanpur

यूपी: सीएम योगी से मिलने पैदल जा रहे थे संजीत के परिजन, पुलिस ने रोका तो मां और बहन सड़क पर लेटीं

15 अगस्त 2020

स्मार्ट सिटी कानपुर
Kanpur

PHOTOS: एक दिन की बारिश, पुल में भरे पानी में डूबने से युवक की मौत, देखें स्मार्ट सिटी कानपुर का हाल

15 अगस्त 2020

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Related

gorakhpur Lockdown
Gorakhpur

Lockdown: आज और कल पूरे शहर में लॉकडाउन, बाजार-दफ्तर रहेंगे बंद

15 अगस्त 2020

सेल्फी प्वाइंट आगरा
Agra

Independence Day 2020: यहां रोज मनाया जाता है आजादी का जश्न, कोरोना काल में भी जारी है अनूठी परंपरा

15 अगस्त 2020

GL Bajaj को मिला NBA अक्रेडिटेशन, इंजीनियरिंग ब्रांचों में संस्थान बना प्रदेश का पहला प्राइवेट कॉलेज 
GL Bajaj

GL Bajaj को मिला NBA अक्रेडिटेशन, इंजीनियरिंग ब्रांचों में संस्थान बना प्रदेश का पहला प्राइवेट कॉलेज 
विज्ञापन
आगरा में भव्य सजावट
Agra

Independence Day 2020: जश्न-ए-आजादी के लिए देशभक्ति के रंग में रंगी ताजनगरी, मन को मोह लेंगी ये तस्वीरें

15 अगस्त 2020

आग में जली बाइक
Azamgarh

आजमगढ़: प्रधान की हत्या पर फूटा लोगों का गुस्सा, पहले की तोड़फोड़ फिर पुलिस चौकी में लगा दी आग

14 अगस्त 2020

फ्री जन्मकुंडली से जानें दुःख एवं व्यथा से घिरें जीवन में कब आएगा सुखद भाग
Kundali

फ्री जन्मकुंडली से जानें दुःख एवं व्यथा से घिरें जीवन में कब आएगा सुखद भाग
लाल किले के आसपास बढ़ाई गई सुरक्षा
Delhi NCR

तस्वीरें: अभेद्य किले में तब्दील हुआ लाल किला, सुरक्षा ऐसी कि परिंदा भी नहीं मार पाएगा पर

14 अगस्त 2020

भोजपुरी अभिनेत्री कनक पांडे
Gorakhpur

इस अभिनेत्री की मदद से दुबई से भारत आए तीन हजार मजदूर

14 अगस्त 2020

स्वतंत्रता दिवस 2020: होनहार छात्र ने बनाया दिल्ली का लालकिला
Meerut

यूपी: होनहार छात्र की कलाकारी, दिल्ली का लाल किला और इंडिया गेट का मॉडल बनाया, देखिए तस्वीरें

14 अगस्त 2020

Punjab
Chandigarh

IndependenceDay: रोशनी से जगमगाया अटारी बॉर्डर, जवानों के गीतों ने बांधा समां, देखें- वीडियो

14 अगस्त 2020

Weather Today Forecast Report Uttarakhand: Pusta Collapsed on Badrinath Highway, People cross overflow Drain sitting on jcb
Chamoli

बदरीनाथ हाईवे: पोकलैंड पर बैठाकर लोगों को पार कराया उफनाया नाला, सड़क में पड़ी दरारें, पुश्ता नदी में समाया

14 अगस्त 2020

हिमाचल में मानसून की बारिश ने कहर
Himachal Pradesh

तस्वीरें: हिमाचल में नेशनल हाईवे पर पहाड़ी दरकी, दो की मौत, पागलनाला में आई बाढ़

14 अगस्त 2020

रोते बिलखते परिजन। (इनसेट में मृतक)
Gorakhpur

आखिरी बार बेटे को देखने की इच्छा में गुजार दिए 50 दिन, शव आते ही रो पड़ा पूरा गांव

14 अगस्त 2020

रोते-बिलखते शहीद के परिजन, रिश्तेदार व आसपास के लोग
Jammu

आतंकी हमले में शहीद हुए जम्मू-कश्मीर के दो लाल, अंतिम यात्रा में उमड़ा हुजूम

14 अगस्त 2020

maa tujhe pranam campaign of amar ujala
Lucknow

एक साथ, एक समय पर, अपने घर से जाहिर करें जज्बात, कल सुबह साथ गाएं राष्ट्रगान, मिलकर कहें ‘मां तुझे प्रणाम’

14 अगस्त 2020

शामली एसटी तिराहे पर एकता पार्क में लगी चौधरी मोहर सिंह की प्रतिमा।
Meerut

Independence Day 2020: तीन दिन तक फांसी के फंदे पर लटका रहा था मोहर सिंह का शव, वीरों ने अंग्रेजों से लिया था लोहा

14 अगस्त 2020

lucknow weather Update: maximum temperature go down
Lucknow

अभी यूं ही भिगोता रहेगा मानसून, मौसम विज्ञानी बोले- 5-6 दिनों तक लगातार हो सकती है बारिश

14 अगस्त 2020

faridabad couple murder wife relative vishnu arrested who hired shooters matter related to blackmailing
Delhi NCR

फरीदाबाद में दंपती हत्याकांडः पति सुखबीर के पास मिलीं मोनिका की भाभी की अश्लील तस्वीरें, एक आरोपी गिरफ्तार

14 अगस्त 2020

संजीत अपहरण एवं हत्याकांड
संजीत अपहरण एवं हत्याकांड - फोटो : amar ujala
संजीत अपहरण एवं हत्याकांड
संजीत अपहरण एवं हत्याकांड - फोटो : amar ujala
सीओ से हुई झड़प
सीओ से हुई झड़प - फोटो : amar ujala
संजीत अपहरण एवं हत्याकांड
संजीत अपहरण एवं हत्याकांड - फोटो : amar ujala
संजीत अपहरण एवं हत्याकांड
संजीत अपहरण एवं हत्याकांड - फोटो : amar ujala
संजीत अपहरण एवं हत्याकांड
संजीत अपहरण एवं हत्याकांड - फोटो : amar ujala
संजीत अपहरण एवं हत्याकांड
संजीत अपहरण एवं हत्याकांड - फोटो : amar ujala
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election
X

प्रिय पाठक

कृपया अमर उजाला प्लस के अनुभव को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।
अपने सुझाव हमारे साथ साझा करें

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited