यूपी: बारिश में ढहा 100 साल पुराना मकान, मां-बेटी की मौत, भाई के पास नहीं थे अंतिम संस्कार के पैसे

{"_id":"5f36ae0de8c8b13ca21da374","slug":"up-100-year-old-house-collapsed-in-rain-death-of-mother-and-daughter","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0942\u092a\u0940: \u092c\u093e\u0930\u093f\u0936 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0922\u0939\u093e 100 \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u092a\u0941\u0930\u093e\u0928\u093e \u092e\u0915\u093e\u0928, \u092e\u093e\u0902-\u092c\u0947\u091f\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u092e\u094c\u0924, \u092d\u093e\u0908 \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u093e\u0938 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0925\u0947 \u0905\u0902\u0924\u093f\u092e \u0938\u0902\u0938\u094d\u0915\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u0948\u0938\u0947","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
बारिश में ढह गया 100 साल पुराना मकान
- फोटो : amar ujala
बारिश ढहा मकान, मां बेटी की मौत
- फोटो : amar ujala
मलबे में दबे बर्तन
- फोटो : amar ujala
रोते बिलखते परिजन
- फोटो : amar ujala
मौके पर तैनात फोर्स
- फोटो : amar ujala
मकान का मलबा
- फोटो : amar ujala