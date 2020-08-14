शहर चुनें
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Kanpur ›   UP: 100-year-old house collapsed in rain, death of mother and daughter

यूपी: बारिश में ढहा 100 साल पुराना मकान, मां-बेटी की मौत, भाई के पास नहीं थे अंतिम संस्कार के पैसे

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कानपुर, Updated Fri, 14 Aug 2020 09:00 PM IST
बारिश में ढह गया 100 साल पुराना मकान
1 of 6
बारिश में ढह गया 100 साल पुराना मकान - फोटो : amar ujala
कानपुर हटिया बर्तन बाजार में हुए हादसे के बाद मौके पर पहुंची पुलिस, फायर बिग्रेड, सेना के जवान और एसडीआरएफ की टीम करीब 6.30 घंटे की कड़ी मशक्कत के बाद मां-बेटी के शव को मलबे से बाहर निकाल सकी। स्थानीय लोगों की माने तो गुरुवार करीब रात 8:30 बजे मकान के एक हिस्से में उगा पीपल का पेड़ भरभराकर गिरने लगा।

 
kanpur news kanpur news up up kanpur news

