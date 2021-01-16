शहर चुनें
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Kanpur ›   Missing child's body found in pit in mahoba

यूपी: पानी से भरे 12 फीट गहरे गड्ढे में मिला लापता बच्चे का शव, मासूम की मौत से बदहवास हुए परिजन

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, महोबा, Updated Sat, 16 Jan 2021 09:22 PM IST
मृतक का फाइल फोटो, रोते बिलखते परिजन
1 of 5
मृतक का फाइल फोटो, रोते बिलखते परिजन - फोटो : अमर उजाला
महोबा जिले के कबरई क्षेत्र से दो दिन पहले लापता हुए त्रिभुवन (5) का शव घर से एक किमी दूर पानी से भरे 12 फीट गहरे गड्ढे में मिला है। मौके पर पहुंचे परिजनों और ग्रामीणों ने त्रिभुवन की हत्या कर शव गड्डे में फेंके जाने का आरोप लगा हंगामा किया।

पुलिस अफसरों के समझाने पर आक्रोशित लोग शांत हुए। पोस्टमार्टम रिपोर्ट में फेफड़ों में पानी भरा पाया गया। त्रिभुवन कस्बे के जवाहर नगर निवासी मूलचंद अहिरवार का बेटा था। वह गुरुवार की शाम घर के पास ही खेलने के दौरान लापता हो गया था।
 
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
city & states kanpur mahoba up news mahoba news crime news crime in mahoba up crime found dead body

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

हिमाचल में कोरोना टीकाकरणअभियान का आगाज।
Himachal Pradesh

Corona Vaccination: हिमाचल में इन्हें लगा कोरोना का पहला टीका, चेहरे पर दिखी उम्मीद की खुशी

16 जनवरी 2021

बच्चों को पढ़ाते नगर आयुक्त
Varanasi

वाराणसी: टीचर बन नगर आयुक्त ने बच्चों को किया प्रेरित, शिक्षण सामग्री की वितरित, देखें तस्वीरें

16 जनवरी 2021

विज्ञापन
साल 2020 के पांच ZEE5 ओरिजनल शो, जिन्होंने खूब किया दर्शकों के दिलों पर राज
ZEE 5

साल 2020 के पांच ZEE5 ओरिजनल शो, जिन्होंने खूब किया दर्शकों के दिलों पर राज
Corona Vaccine
Delhi

राजीव गांधी अस्पताल: कर्मचारियों में दिखी जागरूकता की कमी, पहले दिन केवल 45 लोगों को लगी वैक्सीन

16 जनवरी 2021

gorakhpur vaccination
Gorakhpur

तस्वीरें: कोरोना के खात्मे के लिए हुआ अंतिम प्रहार, डॉक्टर बोले- 'ऑल इज वेल'

16 जनवरी 2021

व्यापार में सफलता एवं आर्थिक वृद्धि हेतु, पौष पूर्णिमा पर जगन्नाथमंदिर में कराएं विष्णुसहस्रनाम पाठ !
Astrology Special

व्यापार में सफलता एवं आर्थिक वृद्धि हेतु, पौष पूर्णिमा पर जगन्नाथमंदिर में कराएं विष्णुसहस्रनाम पाठ !
कानपुर एनकाउंटर
Kanpur

बिकरू कांड: विकास के भाई, गुर्गे की राइफल बरामद पर 25 हजार का इनाम, दोनों की राइफलों से पुलिस पर दागी गई थीं गोलियां

16 जनवरी 2021

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर।
Gorakhpur

इस बीमारी की वजह से कम हो गए डेंगू के मरीज, खबर पढ़कर होगी हैरानी

16 जनवरी 2021

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
मृतक का फाइल फोटो, रोते बिलखते परिजन
मृतक का फाइल फोटो, रोते बिलखते परिजन - फोटो : अमर उजाला
रोते बिलखते परिजन
रोते बिलखते परिजन - फोटो : अमर उजाला
गड्ढे में मिला लापता बच्चे का शव
गड्ढे में मिला लापता बच्चे का शव - फोटो : अमर उजाला
गड्ढे में मिला लापता बच्चे का शव
गड्ढे में मिला लापता बच्चे का शव - फोटो : अमर उजाला
गड्ढे में मिला लापता बच्चे का शव
गड्ढे में मिला लापता बच्चे का शव - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2020-21 Amar Ujala Limited
X

प्रिय पाठक

कृपया अमर उजाला प्लस के अनुभव को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।
अपने सुझाव हमारे साथ साझा करें
डेली पॉडकास्ट सुनने के लिए सब्सक्राइब करें

क्लिप सुनें

00:00
00:00
Continue
X