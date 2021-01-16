बिकरू कांड: विकास के भाई, गुर्गे की राइफल बरामद पर 25 हजार का इनाम, दोनों की राइफलों से पुलिस पर दागी गई थीं गोलियां

{"_id":"6002ec746e0fd5303701af8b","slug":"kanpur-vikas-dubey-case-news-reward-of-25-thousand-rupees-will-be-given-on-the-recovery-of-rifles-of-vikas-dubey-brother-and-fellow-umashankar","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u093f\u0915\u0930\u0942 \u0915\u093e\u0902\u0921: \u0935\u093f\u0915\u093e\u0938 \u0915\u0947 \u092d\u093e\u0908, \u0917\u0941\u0930\u094d\u0917\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u0930\u093e\u0907\u092b\u0932 \u092c\u0930\u093e\u092e\u0926 \u092a\u0930 25 \u0939\u091c\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u093e \u0907\u0928\u093e\u092e, \u0926\u094b\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0930\u093e\u0907\u092b\u0932\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938 \u092a\u0930 \u0926\u093e\u0917\u0940 \u0917\u0908 \u0925\u0940\u0902 \u0917\u094b\u0932\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
कानपुर एनकाउंटर
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"6002ec746e0fd5303701af8b","slug":"kanpur-vikas-dubey-case-news-reward-of-25-thousand-rupees-will-be-given-on-the-recovery-of-rifles-of-vikas-dubey-brother-and-fellow-umashankar","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u093f\u0915\u0930\u0942 \u0915\u093e\u0902\u0921: \u0935\u093f\u0915\u093e\u0938 \u0915\u0947 \u092d\u093e\u0908, \u0917\u0941\u0930\u094d\u0917\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u0930\u093e\u0907\u092b\u0932 \u092c\u0930\u093e\u092e\u0926 \u092a\u0930 25 \u0939\u091c\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u093e \u0907\u0928\u093e\u092e, \u0926\u094b\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0930\u093e\u0907\u092b\u0932\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938 \u092a\u0930 \u0926\u093e\u0917\u0940 \u0917\u0908 \u0925\u0940\u0902 \u0917\u094b\u0932\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
विकास दुबे एनकाउंटर
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"6002ec746e0fd5303701af8b","slug":"kanpur-vikas-dubey-case-news-reward-of-25-thousand-rupees-will-be-given-on-the-recovery-of-rifles-of-vikas-dubey-brother-and-fellow-umashankar","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u093f\u0915\u0930\u0942 \u0915\u093e\u0902\u0921: \u0935\u093f\u0915\u093e\u0938 \u0915\u0947 \u092d\u093e\u0908, \u0917\u0941\u0930\u094d\u0917\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u0930\u093e\u0907\u092b\u0932 \u092c\u0930\u093e\u092e\u0926 \u092a\u0930 25 \u0939\u091c\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u093e \u0907\u0928\u093e\u092e, \u0926\u094b\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0930\u093e\u0907\u092b\u0932\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938 \u092a\u0930 \u0926\u093e\u0917\u0940 \u0917\u0908 \u0925\u0940\u0902 \u0917\u094b\u0932\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
कानपुर एनकाउंटर
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"6002ec746e0fd5303701af8b","slug":"kanpur-vikas-dubey-case-news-reward-of-25-thousand-rupees-will-be-given-on-the-recovery-of-rifles-of-vikas-dubey-brother-and-fellow-umashankar","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u093f\u0915\u0930\u0942 \u0915\u093e\u0902\u0921: \u0935\u093f\u0915\u093e\u0938 \u0915\u0947 \u092d\u093e\u0908, \u0917\u0941\u0930\u094d\u0917\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u0930\u093e\u0907\u092b\u0932 \u092c\u0930\u093e\u092e\u0926 \u092a\u0930 25 \u0939\u091c\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u093e \u0907\u0928\u093e\u092e, \u0926\u094b\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0930\u093e\u0907\u092b\u0932\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938 \u092a\u0930 \u0926\u093e\u0917\u0940 \u0917\u0908 \u0925\u0940\u0902 \u0917\u094b\u0932\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
कानपुर एनकाउंटर
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"6002ec746e0fd5303701af8b","slug":"kanpur-vikas-dubey-case-news-reward-of-25-thousand-rupees-will-be-given-on-the-recovery-of-rifles-of-vikas-dubey-brother-and-fellow-umashankar","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u093f\u0915\u0930\u0942 \u0915\u093e\u0902\u0921: \u0935\u093f\u0915\u093e\u0938 \u0915\u0947 \u092d\u093e\u0908, \u0917\u0941\u0930\u094d\u0917\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u0930\u093e\u0907\u092b\u0932 \u092c\u0930\u093e\u092e\u0926 \u092a\u0930 25 \u0939\u091c\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u093e \u0907\u0928\u093e\u092e, \u0926\u094b\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0930\u093e\u0907\u092b\u0932\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938 \u092a\u0930 \u0926\u093e\u0917\u0940 \u0917\u0908 \u0925\u0940\u0902 \u0917\u094b\u0932\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
कानपुर एनकाउंटर
- फोटो : amar ujala