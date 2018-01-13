बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
PHOTOS : तो गीतों और ढोल की थाप पर ऐसे मनाई गई लोहड़ी.., ये है लोहड़ी की कहानी
टीम डिजिटल, अमर उजाला, कानपुर , Updated Sat, 13 Jan 2018 11:35 PM IST
लोहड़ी पर अपनों संग मस्ती करने का अपना ही मजा होता है। शनिवार को यूपी के कानपुर में अलग-अलग स्थानों पर लोहड़ी पार्टी का आयोजन किया। लोहड़ी पर्व धूमधाम से क्लबों, रेस्टोरेंट, होटलों और घरों में मनाया गया। लोगों ने तिल, मूंगफली, रेवड़ी डालकर अग्नि की परिक्रमा की और इसके बाद बड़ों का आशीर्वाद लिया। पंजाबी गीतों पर लोग ढोल-डीजे पर जमकर झूमे।
