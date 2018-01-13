बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
मकर संक्रांति पर एक विशेष संयोग, स्नान और दान का महत्व, लेकिन मांगलिक कार्यक्रम...
टीम डिजिटल, अमर उजाला, कानपुर , Updated Sat, 13 Jan 2018 11:59 PM IST
मकर संक्रांति का पर्व रविवार को है। इस दिन दानपुण्य के साथ ही गंगा स्नान का भी विशेष महत्व है। इसके अलावा इस दिन भगवान शिव की पूजा करना शुभकारी है। वहीं शनिवार रात तक गंगा में पानी नहीं छोड़ा गया। इससे श्रद्धालुओं को गंगा स्नान के लिए नाव से उस पार जाना पड़ सकता है।
