शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Bareilly ›   Delhi violence accused Shahrukh arrested from Shamli not Bareilly

आखिर क्यों फैली शाहरुख की बरेली से गिरफ्तार होने की अफवाह, पुलिस ने खोजा चौंकाने वाला कनेक्शन

अमर उजाला ब्यूरो, बरेली, Updated Wed, 04 Mar 2020 03:10 PM IST
मोहम्मद शाहरुख
1 of 10
मोहम्मद शाहरुख - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
दिल्ली के दंगे में पिस्टल से फायरिंग करने के बाद सुर्खियों में आए शाहरुख के बरेली आने की तो पुष्टि नहीं हुई, लेकिन पुलिस ने उसका बरेली कनेक्शन जरूर तलाश लिया। दरअसल शाहरुख की खाला यानी मौसी का परिवार मीरगंज के ही खानपुरा मोहल्ले में रहता है। चौंकाने वाली बात यह है कि शाहरुख की मौसी का बेटा भी दिल्ली में उसी के साथ रहता है जो दंगों के बाद भी घर नहीं लौटा है। 
 
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
अब करें सरकारी नौकरी की पक्की तैयारी, सिर्फ 3,999 में
Enroll Now!
विज्ञापन
tahir hussain aap mohammad shahrukh delhi violence

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

मोहम्मद शाहरुख
Bareilly

आखिर क्यों फैली शाहरुख की बरेली से गिरफ्तार होने की अफवाह, पुलिस ने खोजा चौंकाने वाला कनेक्शन

4 मार्च 2020

Mohammad shahrukh
Meerut

दिल्ली हिंसा: आखिर ऐसे पकड़ा गया शाहरुख, यूपी पुलिस को नहीं लगी भनक, अब उगलेगा सच्चाई

4 मार्च 2020

विज्ञापन
सैनिटरी नैपकिन न इस्तेमाल करने से होती हैं ये घातक बीमारियां
Niine (Advertorial)

सैनिटरी नैपकिन न इस्तेमाल करने से होती हैं ये घातक बीमारियां
Uttarakhand Budget 2020: Know Provisions 10 Big Points
Chamoli

उत्तराखंड बजट 2020: शिक्षा से रोजगार तक खुला 'पिटारा', सीएम त्रिवेंद्र के बजट की 10 बड़ी बातें...

4 मार्च 2020

यूपी के कई शहरों में हुई बारिश
Auraiya

फिर बदला मौसम, यूपी के कई शहरों में बारिश के साथ गिरे ओले, विभाग ने दी ये जानकारी

4 मार्च 2020

होली के दिन, किए-कराए बुरी नजर आदि से मुक्ति के लिए कराएं कोलकाता के दक्षिणेश्वर काली मंदिर में पूजा : 9- मार्च-2020
Astrology Services

होली के दिन, किए-कराए बुरी नजर आदि से मुक्ति के लिए कराएं कोलकाता के दक्षिणेश्वर काली मंदिर में पूजा : 9- मार्च-2020
gorakhpur news
Gorakhpur

'वर्ल्ड इंजीनियरिंग डे' पर पॉलिटेक्निक कॉलेज में हुई पोस्टर प्रतियोगिता, देखें दिनभर की हलचल

4 मार्च 2020

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Related

विधायक विजय मिश्र
Prayagraj

पूर्व सांसद के भतीजे को धमकाने के आरोप में विधायक विजय मिश्रा को मिली जमानत

4 मार्च 2020

तत्कालीन माखी एसओ अशोक भदौरिया, इंचार्ज केपी सिंह
Kanpur

कुलदीप सेंगर प्रकरण: दो दरोगा भी दोषी, अब काटेंगे सजा, मिला बड़ा सबक

4 मार्च 2020

सैनिटरी नैपकिन न इस्तेमाल करने से होती हैं ये घातक बीमारियां
Niine (Advertorial)

सैनिटरी नैपकिन न इस्तेमाल करने से होती हैं ये घातक बीमारियां
विज्ञापन
उन्नाव कुलदीप सेंगर प्रकरण
Kanpur

कुलदीप सेंगर प्रकरण: बेरहमी से पिटाई बनी थी पीड़िता के पिता की मौत की वजह, ये है पूरा घटनाक्रम

4 मार्च 2020

मृतक छात्रा की उम्र करीब बीस साल बताई जा रही है, जो अपनी बुआ के घर आई हुई थी।
Prayagraj

प्रयागराजः समतल कुएं में गिरे बाइक सवार, दो की मौत, एक गभीर

4 मार्च 2020

होली के दिन, किए-कराए बुरी नजर आदि से मुक्ति के लिए कराएं कोलकाता के दक्षिणेश्वर काली मंदिर में पूजा : 9- मार्च-2020
Astrology Services

होली के दिन, किए-कराए बुरी नजर आदि से मुक्ति के लिए कराएं कोलकाता के दक्षिणेश्वर काली मंदिर में पूजा : 9- मार्च-2020
आशीष नेहरा
Gorakhpur

2003 विश्वकप में थे टीम इंडिया की जान, अब यूपी के इस शहर के बच्चों को सिखाएंगे क्रिकेट

4 मार्च 2020

कुलदीप सेंगर के सिविल लाइंस स्थित आवास पर पसरा सन्नाटा
Kanpur

दुष्कर्म पीड़िता के पिता की हत्या में कुलदीप समेत सात दोषी करार, फैसले के बाद सेंगर खेमे में मायूसी

4 मार्च 2020

indo-nepal border
Gorakhpur

नेपाल बॉर्डर से गोरखपुर आ सकता है कोरोनावायरस, राज्य स्तरीय टीम सीमा पर अलर्ट

4 मार्च 2020

दिल्ली हिंसा
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली हिंसाः उपद्रवियों ने मरा हुआ समझकर छोड़ा, अस्पताल में होश आया तो पता चला...

4 मार्च 2020

हुरियारिनों ने बरसाईं प्रेम पगी लाठियां
Agra

लठामार होलीः हुरियारिनों ने बरसाईं प्रेम पगी लाठियां, रंग-गुलाल से सराबोर हुईं बरसाना की गलियां

4 मार्च 2020

बेटे की शादी में हर्ष फायरिंग करते सपा नेता
Meerut

सपा नेता मुकेश सिद्धार्थ ने पुलिस को दी चुनौती, कहा- मुझे बनाओ 'बद्दो' से बड़ा बदमाश, किया ये दावा

4 मार्च 2020

बचपन के दोस्त शमीम बेग को देखकर पहचान लिए।
Gorakhpur

CAA के खौफ से 60 साल बाद अपने गांव वापस लौटा बुजुर्ग, कहा- मुझे डर है कि...

4 मार्च 2020

फाइल फोटो
Delhi NCR

इम्यूनिटी सिस्टम को मजबूत बनाता आयुर्वेद, कोरोना संक्रमण से कर सकता है बचाव

4 मार्च 2020

Nirbhaya Case convict akshay new mercy plea is obstacle in execution of all four convicts
Delhi NCR

निर्भया केसः दोषियों की फांसी के बीच अभी भी अड़ंगा लगाएगा ये विकल्प, अक्षय की है चाल

4 मार्च 2020

कुलदीप सिंह सेंगर
Delhi NCR

फैसला सुनते ही जज के सामने गिड़गिड़ाने लगा सेंगर, अदालत से लगाई रहम की गुहार

4 मार्च 2020

तालाब
विशेष

महाभारत सर्किट: संरक्षण में भी हारा ‘बहू हारी’, जहां कौरवों से जुए में द्रोपदी को हार गए थे पांडव

4 मार्च 2020

हिमाचल कैबिनेट (फाइल फोटो)
Himachal Pradesh

हिमाचल में सस्ती नहीं बिकेगी शराब, इतने पदों को भरने की मंजूरी, पढ़ें कैबिनेट के बड़े फैसले

4 मार्च 2020

मोहम्मद शाहरुख
मोहम्मद शाहरुख - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
मोहम्मद शाहरुख
मोहम्मद शाहरुख - फोटो : Social Media
मोहम्मद शाहरुख
मोहम्मद शाहरुख - फोटो : अमर उजाला
मोहम्मद शाहरुख
मोहम्मद शाहरुख - फोटो : अमर उजाला
मोहम्मद शाहरुख
मोहम्मद शाहरुख - फोटो : Amar Ujala
मोहम्मद शाहरुख
मोहम्मद शाहरुख - फोटो : Social Media
मोहम्मद शाहरुख
मोहम्मद शाहरुख - फोटो : अमर उजाला
मोहम्मद शाहरुख
मोहम्मद शाहरुख - फोटो : अमर उजाला
मोहम्मद शाहरुख
मोहम्मद शाहरुख - फोटो : Social Media
मोहम्मद शाहरुख
मोहम्मद शाहरुख - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited