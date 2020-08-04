शहर चुनें
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Prayagraj ›   Prayagraj Corona update: 134 new infected, two corona positive deaths in Prayagraj

Prayagraj Corona Update: प्रयागराज में 134 मिले नए संक्रमित, दो कोरोना पॉजिटिव मौत

अमर उजाला नेटवर्क, प्रयागराज, Updated Tue, 04 Aug 2020 12:21 AM IST
prayagraj news
prayagraj news - फोटो : prayagraj
कोरोना संक्रमण का ग्राफ सोमवार को मामूली रूप से चढ़ा। सोमवार को कुल 134 नए मामले सामने आए, जो कि रविवार के मुकाबले 15 अधिक हैं। दो लोगों की मौत भी हुई,  इनमें एक महिला करेली की जबकि एक पुरुष नखास कोहना का निवासी है। 
coronavirus coronavirus india prayagraj corona update prayagraj corona update today prayagraj

