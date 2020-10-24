शहर चुनें
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Aligarh ›   Hathras Rape Case News victim family accepted help of government, demand for jobs and housing should also be fulfilled

हाथरस कांड: तहसीलदार ने बिटिया के परिजनों पूछा 25 लाख रुपये की मदद चाहिए या नहीं, मिला ये करारा जवाब

अमर उजाला नेटवर्क, हाथरस, Updated Sat, 24 Oct 2020 11:00 AM IST
Hathras Gang Rape Case
1 of 5
Hathras Gang Rape Case - फोटो : अमर उजाला
हाथरस की बिटिया के परिजनों का कहना है कि उन्हें शासन ने जो मदद दी है, वह उनको स्वीकार है। परिजनों ने मुख्यमंत्री से मांग कि वह अपनी घोषणा के अनुसार घर और सरकारी नौकरी भी दें। वहीं परिजनों का कहना है कि इस सिलसिले में तहसीलदार सासनी कुछ कागजात पर उनसे लिखवाकर भी ले गई हैं। 
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
city & states aligarh hathras uttar pradesh hathras case hathras rape hathras rape case

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

Hathras Gang Rape Case
Aligarh

हाथरस कांड: सीबीआई ने तीन आरोपियों के परिजनों से की पूछताछ, चश्मदीद छोटू के अलावा इन दो घरों में भी गई टीम

24 अक्टूबर 2020

Hathras Gang Rape Case
Aligarh

हाथरस कांड: जातीय हिंसा फैलने की साजिश का क्या है सच, एसटीएफ ने देखे रिकॉर्ड

23 अक्टूबर 2020

विज्ञापन
इस फेस्टिव सीजन मर्सडीज बेंज के साथ अनलॉक करें खुशियां
Mercedes Benz

इस फेस्टिव सीजन मर्सडीज बेंज के साथ अनलॉक करें खुशियां
Hathras Gang Rape Case
Aligarh

हाथरस कांड: जेल से सीबीआई के हाथ लगे अहम सुराग, चार घंटे तक आरोपियों से की पूछताछ, डॉक्टरों से भी सवाल-जवाब

23 अक्टूबर 2020

Hathras Gang Rape Case
Aligarh

हाथरस कांड: चंदपा कोतवाली में सीबीआई की टीम ने फिर खंगाला रिकॉर्ड, दो ग्रामीणों से भी की पूछताछ

23 अक्टूबर 2020

देवी दुर्गा का आठवां स्वरुप है महागौरी, इनके आशीर्वाद मात्र से ही दूर हो जातें है समस्त कष्ट !
Navratri Special

देवी दुर्गा का आठवां स्वरुप है महागौरी, इनके आशीर्वाद मात्र से ही दूर हो जातें है समस्त कष्ट !
Hathras Gang Rape Case
Aligarh

हाथरस कांड: एक और नया खुलासा, भाई बोला-मार्कशीट में जन्मतिथि की जा सकती है आगे-पीछे

21 अक्टूबर 2020

मेडिकल में सीबीआई की टीम
Aligarh

हाथरस कांड: कौन सी दवाएं कितने अंतराल पर दीं, पीड़िता से कौन मिलने आया, सीबीआई ने आठ घंटे में 8 डाक्टरों से की पूछताछ

20 अक्टूबर 2020

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Related

बांकेबिहारी मंदिर
Agra

कल से खुलेंगे ठाकुर बांकेबिहारी मंदिर के पट, नई व्यवस्था के तहत भक्तों को मिलेगा प्रवेश

24 अक्टूबर 2020

विकास दुबे की पत्नी ऋचा
Kanpur

विकास दुबे के एनकाउंटर के बाद खत्म हुआ खौफ का साम्राज्य, पत्नी ऋचा ने एसडीएम से मिल लगाई मदद की गुहार

24 अक्टूबर 2020

इस फेस्टिव सीजन मर्सडीज बेंज के साथ अनलॉक करें खुशियां
Mercedes Benz

इस फेस्टिव सीजन मर्सडीज बेंज के साथ अनलॉक करें खुशियां
विज्ञापन
बरेली कांड
Bareilly

बरेली कांड: बिलाल के दो पुराने वीडियो हुए वायरल, साथी करा सकते हैं बवाल, कई दोस्त डांसिंग और मॉडलिंग...

24 अक्टूबर 2020

बरेली कांड
Bareilly

बरेली कांड: बिलाल को लेकर एक और खुलासा, सोच में भी कट्टरपन, फेसबुक पर कमलेश तिवारी को...

24 अक्टूबर 2020

देवी दुर्गा का आठवां स्वरुप है महागौरी, इनके आशीर्वाद मात्र से ही दूर हो जातें है समस्त कष्ट !
Navratri Special

देवी दुर्गा का आठवां स्वरुप है महागौरी, इनके आशीर्वाद मात्र से ही दूर हो जातें है समस्त कष्ट !
अजमेर से पकड़ा गया प्रेमी युगल
Bareilly

अजमेर में मिला प्रेमी युगल, पुलिस से बोली लड़की- बालिग हूं... हमने शादी कर ली

24 अक्टूबर 2020

मणिलाल पाटीदार आईपीएस
Kanpur

आईपीएस मणिलाल ने सिपाही के जरिये लखनऊ के ट्रांसपोर्टर से मांगे 2 लाख, न देने पर किया था ये घिनौना काम

24 अक्टूबर 2020

विकास दुबे कांड
Kanpur

विकास दुबे कांड: वो वायरल कॉल रिकॉर्डिंग जिसने पूरे पुलिस महकमे में मचा दिया हड़कंप, जानें क्याें...

24 अक्टूबर 2020

मनु, विकास दुबे, खुशी दुबे
Kanpur

मनु के घर मिले थे तीन पुलिस वालों के शव फिर भी घूम रही आजाद, दो दिन पहले बिकरू आई खुशी काट रही जेल ?

24 अक्टूबर 2020

विकास दुबे कांड
Kanpur

बिकरू कांड में आरोपी तत्कालीन चौबेपुर एसओ विनय तिवारी की दूसरी जमानत याचिका खारिज, जानिए क्या बोले जज...

24 अक्टूबर 2020

रावण की पूजा करते सारस्वत समाज के लोग (फाइल फोटो)
Agra

Dussehra 2020: मथुरा में होती है रावण की पूजा, श्रीकृष्ण की नगरी से है विशेष नाता

24 अक्टूबर 2020

एडीजी अजय आनंद से शिकायत करती पीड़ित महिला
Agra

मिशन शक्ति: मुख्यमंत्री के कार्यक्रम में सांसद और एडीजी के सामने फूट-फूटकर रोईं पीड़ित महिलाएं

24 अक्टूबर 2020

प्रधानाचार्य की कुर्सी पर बैठी छात्रा विनीता
Agra

मिशन शक्ति: एक दिन के लिए प्रधानाचार्या बनी 10वीं की विनीता, छात्राओं को पढ़ाया सुरक्षा का पाठ

24 अक्टूबर 2020

मुख्यमंत्री योगी के वर्चुअल संवाद कार्यक्रम में युवती
Agra

विजयदशमी के बाद 'मिशन शक्ति' बनेगा 'ऑपरेशन शक्ति', सीएम बोले- एक सप्ताह में दिखा काफी बदलाव

24 अक्टूबर 2020

गोवर्धन दानघाटी गिरिराज जी मंदिर
Agra

सात महीने से बंद दानघाटी मंदिर के द्वार, गिरिराजजी के दर्शन को तरसे भक्त, कपाट खोलने की मांग

24 अक्टूबर 2020

prayagraj news : नैनी में भू माफिया और हिस्ट्रीशीटर पप्पू गंजिया का मकान पीडीए ने ध्वस्त कर दिया।
Prayagraj

नैनी में भू माफिया पप्पू गंजिया के आलीशान फार्म हाउस को पीडीए ने किया ध्वस्त

23 अक्टूबर 2020

हिमाचल के किन्नौर जिले के पुरबनी गांव में लगी आग
Himachal Pradesh

हिमाचल: गांव में भड़की आग, धू-धूकर जले काष्ठकुणी शैली में बने पुश्तैनी मकान

23 अक्टूबर 2020

Hathras Gang Rape Case
Hathras Gang Rape Case - फोटो : अमर उजाला
Hathras Gang Rape Case
Hathras Gang Rape Case - फोटो : अमर उजाला
पीड़िता के परिवार से बात करते अपर मुख्य सचिव
पीड़िता के परिवार से बात करते अपर मुख्य सचिव - फोटो : अमर उजाला
बिटिया के घर के बाहर बैठे पुलिसकर्मी
बिटिया के घर के बाहर बैठे पुलिसकर्मी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
खेत पर मजदूरों ने शुरू की बाजरे की कटाई
खेत पर मजदूरों ने शुरू की बाजरे की कटाई - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited
X

प्रिय पाठक

कृपया अमर उजाला प्लस के अनुभव को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।
अपने सुझाव हमारे साथ साझा करें
डेली पॉडकास्ट सुनने के लिए सब्सक्राइब करें

क्लिप सुनें

00:00
00:00
Continue
X