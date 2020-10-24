हाथरस कांड: तहसीलदार ने बिटिया के परिजनों पूछा 25 लाख रुपये की मदद चाहिए या नहीं, मिला ये करारा जवाब

{"_id":"5f93bbe62103fa4b966d7234","slug":"hathras-rape-case-news-victim-family-accepted-help-of-government-demand-for-jobs-and-housing-should-also-be-fulfilled","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0939\u093e\u0925\u0930\u0938 \u0915\u093e\u0902\u0921: \u0924\u0939\u0938\u0940\u0932\u0926\u093e\u0930 \u0928\u0947 \u092c\u093f\u091f\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u0930\u093f\u091c\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0942\u091b\u093e 25 \u0932\u093e\u0916 \u0930\u0941\u092a\u092f\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u092e\u0926\u0926 \u091a\u093e\u0939\u093f\u090f \u092f\u093e \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902, \u092e\u093f\u0932\u093e \u092f\u0947 \u0915\u0930\u093e\u0930\u093e \u091c\u0935\u093e\u092c","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Hathras Gang Rape Case
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5f93bbe62103fa4b966d7234","slug":"hathras-rape-case-news-victim-family-accepted-help-of-government-demand-for-jobs-and-housing-should-also-be-fulfilled","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0939\u093e\u0925\u0930\u0938 \u0915\u093e\u0902\u0921: \u0924\u0939\u0938\u0940\u0932\u0926\u093e\u0930 \u0928\u0947 \u092c\u093f\u091f\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u0930\u093f\u091c\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0942\u091b\u093e 25 \u0932\u093e\u0916 \u0930\u0941\u092a\u092f\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u092e\u0926\u0926 \u091a\u093e\u0939\u093f\u090f \u092f\u093e \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902, \u092e\u093f\u0932\u093e \u092f\u0947 \u0915\u0930\u093e\u0930\u093e \u091c\u0935\u093e\u092c","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Hathras Gang Rape Case
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5f93bbe62103fa4b966d7234","slug":"hathras-rape-case-news-victim-family-accepted-help-of-government-demand-for-jobs-and-housing-should-also-be-fulfilled","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0939\u093e\u0925\u0930\u0938 \u0915\u093e\u0902\u0921: \u0924\u0939\u0938\u0940\u0932\u0926\u093e\u0930 \u0928\u0947 \u092c\u093f\u091f\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u0930\u093f\u091c\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0942\u091b\u093e 25 \u0932\u093e\u0916 \u0930\u0941\u092a\u092f\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u092e\u0926\u0926 \u091a\u093e\u0939\u093f\u090f \u092f\u093e \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902, \u092e\u093f\u0932\u093e \u092f\u0947 \u0915\u0930\u093e\u0930\u093e \u091c\u0935\u093e\u092c","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
पीड़िता के परिवार से बात करते अपर मुख्य सचिव
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5f93bbe62103fa4b966d7234","slug":"hathras-rape-case-news-victim-family-accepted-help-of-government-demand-for-jobs-and-housing-should-also-be-fulfilled","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0939\u093e\u0925\u0930\u0938 \u0915\u093e\u0902\u0921: \u0924\u0939\u0938\u0940\u0932\u0926\u093e\u0930 \u0928\u0947 \u092c\u093f\u091f\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u0930\u093f\u091c\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0942\u091b\u093e 25 \u0932\u093e\u0916 \u0930\u0941\u092a\u092f\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u092e\u0926\u0926 \u091a\u093e\u0939\u093f\u090f \u092f\u093e \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902, \u092e\u093f\u0932\u093e \u092f\u0947 \u0915\u0930\u093e\u0930\u093e \u091c\u0935\u093e\u092c","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
बिटिया के घर के बाहर बैठे पुलिसकर्मी
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5f93bbe62103fa4b966d7234","slug":"hathras-rape-case-news-victim-family-accepted-help-of-government-demand-for-jobs-and-housing-should-also-be-fulfilled","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0939\u093e\u0925\u0930\u0938 \u0915\u093e\u0902\u0921: \u0924\u0939\u0938\u0940\u0932\u0926\u093e\u0930 \u0928\u0947 \u092c\u093f\u091f\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u0930\u093f\u091c\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0942\u091b\u093e 25 \u0932\u093e\u0916 \u0930\u0941\u092a\u092f\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u092e\u0926\u0926 \u091a\u093e\u0939\u093f\u090f \u092f\u093e \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902, \u092e\u093f\u0932\u093e \u092f\u0947 \u0915\u0930\u093e\u0930\u093e \u091c\u0935\u093e\u092c","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
खेत पर मजदूरों ने शुरू की बाजरे की कटाई
- फोटो : अमर उजाला