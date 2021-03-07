ताजमहल: बम की धमकी से बेअसर रही 'मिसाल-ए-मोहब्बत', वीक एंड पर दीदार को उमड़े 'दीवाने'

{"_id":"60445ad687700e539703dd6f","slug":"huge-crowd-of-tourists-gathered-at-taj-mahal-on-weekend","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0924\u093e\u091c\u092e\u0939\u0932: \u092c\u092e \u0915\u0940 \u0927\u092e\u0915\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u092c\u0947\u0905\u0938\u0930 \u0930\u0939\u0940 '\u092e\u093f\u0938\u093e\u0932-\u090f-\u092e\u094b\u0939\u092c\u094d\u092c\u0924', \u0935\u0940\u0915 \u090f\u0902\u0921 \u092a\u0930 \u0926\u0940\u0926\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u094b \u0909\u092e\u0921\u093c\u0947 '\u0926\u0940\u0935\u093e\u0928\u0947'","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
ताजमहल में पर्यटक
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
ताजमहल में प्रवेश करते सैलानी
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
आगरा किला के बाहर पर्यटक
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
ताजमहल में चेकिंग करते जवान (फाइल)
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
ताजमहल की सुरक्षा में तैनात सुरक्षाकर्मी
- फोटो : अमर उजाला