ताजमहल: बम की धमकी से बेअसर रही 'मिसाल-ए-मोहब्बत', वीक एंड पर दीदार को उमड़े 'दीवाने'

Mukesh Kumar
न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, आगरा Published by: मुकेश कुमार
Updated Sun, 07 Mar 2021 10:33 AM IST
ताजमहल में पर्यटक
ताजमहल में पर्यटक - फोटो : अमर उजाला
मोहब्बत की मिसाल कह जाने वाले ताजमहल के दीदार की दीवानगी लोगों में इस कदर है कि बम की धमकी भी बेअसर रही। गुरुवार को एक सिरफिरे युवक द्वारा बम की धमकी का वीक एंड पर ताजमहल में आने वाले सैलानियों की संख्या पर कोई असर नजर नहीं आया। ताजमहल में शनिवार को 15,277 सैलानियों ने प्रवेश किया। रविवार को यह संख्या और बढ़ सकती है। 


संबंधित खबर- चार दिन मुफ्त में ताजमहल का दीदार: शाहजहां-मुमताज की असली कब्रें भी देखने का मौका
 
ताजमहल में पर्यटक
ताजमहल में पर्यटक - फोटो : अमर उजाला
ताजमहल में प्रवेश करते सैलानी
ताजमहल में प्रवेश करते सैलानी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
आगरा किला के बाहर पर्यटक
आगरा किला के बाहर पर्यटक - फोटो : अमर उजाला
ताजमहल में चेकिंग करते जवान (फाइल)
ताजमहल में चेकिंग करते जवान (फाइल) - फोटो : अमर उजाला
ताजमहल की सुरक्षा में तैनात सुरक्षाकर्मी
ताजमहल की सुरक्षा में तैनात सुरक्षाकर्मी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
