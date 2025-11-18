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Meerut News Today Live: मेरठ और आसपास की ताजा और अहम खबरें, पढ़ें 22 नवम्बर को आपके शहर में क्या हुआ
लाइव स्टोरी डेस्क
Updated Sun, 22 Nov 2026 01:30 AM IST
Updated Sun, 22 Nov 2026 01:30 AM IST
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उत्तर प्रदेश के मेरठ से जुड़ी आज - 22-11-2026 - की मुख्य और ताजा खबरें जानने के लिए हमारे लाइव ब्लॉग से जुड़े रहें। इस ब्लॉग के जरिए आपको शहर और उसके आस-पास की बड़ी खबरों के अलावा अलग-अलग स्थानों पर होने वाले घटनाक्रमों के बारे में भी जानने को मिलेगा, तो जुड़े रहिए अमर उजाला के साथ।
विज्ञापन
लाइव अपडेट
01:28 AM, 22-Nov-2026
Shamli News: घुड़चढ़ी में आतिशबाजी की चिंगारी से छप्पर में लगी आग, गोवंश झुलसाSparks from fireworks during horse-riding caused a fire in the thatched roof, scorching cattle. और पढ़ें
01:27 AM, 22-Nov-2026
Shamli News: घरेलू कलह में टूट रहे रिश्ते, विवाद के बाद जान देने तक पहुंच रहीं महिलाएंRelationships are falling apart due to domestic strife; some women are even driven to take their own lives following such conflicts. और पढ़ें
विज्ञापन
01:27 AM, 22-Nov-2026
Shamli News: जिला अस्पताल में शुरू हुई प्राइवेट वार्ड की सुविधाPrivate ward facility introduced at the district hospital और पढ़ें
01:26 AM, 22-Nov-2026
Shamli News: शामली सीट पर साइकिल की सवारी को घमासान, चार दावेदारों ने ठोकी तालIntense battle for the 'bicycle' (SP symbol) in Shamli seat; four contenders throw their hats in the ring और पढ़ें
01:25 AM, 22-Nov-2026
Shamli News: प्रेमी की शादी रोकने दिल्ली पहुंची प्रेमिका, तीन कारों में बरात लेकर पहुंचा दूल्हाWoman arrives in Delhi to stop her lover's wedding; groom arrives with a wedding procession in three cars. और पढ़ें
01:24 AM, 22-Nov-2026
Shamli News: लिसाढ़ में 25.63 लाख रुपये से बनेगी सीसी सड़कA CC (cement concrete) road will be constructed in Lisadh at a cost of Rs 25.63 lakh. और पढ़ें
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
01:24 AM, 22-Nov-2026
बंदूक की गोली और बुलडोजर से नहीं संविधान से चलेगा प्रदेश : ओवैसीThe state will be governed by the Constitution not by bullets or bulldozers Owaisi और पढ़ें
01:23 AM, 22-Nov-2026
Shamli News: व्यापार मंडल ने मुख्यमंत्री की माता को दी भावभीनी श्रद्धांजलिThe trade association paid a heartfelt tribute to the Chief Minister's mother. और पढ़ें
01:23 AM, 22-Nov-2026
Shamli News: समाधान दिवस में नहीं पहुंचे बिजली विभाग के अधीक्षण अभियंता, डीएम ने मांगा जवाबSuperintending Engineer of the Electricity Department fails to attend 'Samadhan Diwas'; DM seeks an explanation. और पढ़ें
01:22 AM, 22-Nov-2026