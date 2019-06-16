शहर चुनें

मेला बूढा बाबा के लिये पालिका ने छोडे टेंडर

मेला बूढा बाबा के लिये पालिका ने छोडे टेंडर

Meerut Bureauमेरठ ब्यूरो Updated Sun, 16 Jun 2019 01:36 AM IST
16 लाख 90 हजार में छोड़ा गया बूढ़ा बाबा मेले का टेंडर, गड़बड़ी का आरोप
सरधना। मेला बूढ़ा बाबा के लिये शनिवार को पालिका में टेंडर खोलकर खोले गए। इस दौरान एसडीएम अमित कुुमार भारतीय, कार्यकारी ईओ, चेयरपर्सन शबीला अंसारी मौजूद रही। पिछले वर्ष रामलीला ग्राउंड व झूले का ठेका दस लाख रुपये में छोड़ा गया था, जोकि इस बार 16 लाख 90 हजार रुपये में छोड़ा गया। इसी तरह अन्य ठेके भी पिछले वर्ष से अधिक रेट में छोडे़ गए। सूरजपाल इलेक्ट्रिक कंपनी के संचालक सूरजपाल ने बूढ़ा बाबा मेले के लिये छोडे़ गए टेंडर में धांधली का आरोप लगाया। सूरजपाल ने एसडीएम अमित कुमार से इस संबंध में शिकायत की है। उसने बताया कि उसे बिजली का ठेका चाहिए था, जिसमें उसने 18800 रुपये प्रति दिन के हिसाब से लिखा था, लेकिन यह धरनाशि टेंडर में दो जगह लिख दी गई, जिसमें उसे टेंडर खोले जाने के दौरान दो जगह जोड़ा गया। जिससे टेंडर को 36 हजार रुपये से अधिक का मान लिया गया। जबकि टेंडर 18800 रुपये का था। अब यह टेंडर 28 हजार रुपये का छोड़ा गया हैं। इस संबध में एसडीएम अमित कुमार भारतीय से बात की तो उन्होंने आरोप को निराधार बताया।

बच्चे के अपहरण के बाद मोहल्ले में लगी भीड़।
Muzaffarnagar

बच्चे का अपहरण : जिस पर जताया शक, उसकी हो चुकी मौत

मोहल्ला रामलीला टिल्ला से परिचित महिला की खातिर बहन के मासूम बेटे को अगवा करने वाले आरोपी सचिन ने पुलिस जांच को भटकाने के इरादे से संदिग्ध दंत मंजन विक्रेता के दो दिन से गली में घूमने की फर्जी कहानी रची।

16 जून 2019

सीएम योगी आदित्यनाथ
Meerut

सामूहिक नकल प्रकरण: सीएम योगी ने अफसरों को चेताया, जल्द हो सकती है बड़ी कार्रवाई

15 जून 2019

सड़क हादसे में क्षतिग्रस्त हुआ ट्रैक्टर।
Muzaffarnagar

हादसों में बच्चे समेत चार की मौत, कैंटर ने श्रद्धालुओं की ट्रैक्टर-ट्रॉली में मारी टक्कर

16 जून 2019

मेरठ में एक कीटनाशक फैक्ट्री में लगी आग
Meerut

मेरठ: कीटनाशक फैक्ट्री में लगी भीषण आग, मौके पर दमकल की नौ गाड़ियां

15 जून 2019

शिकायत करने थाने पहुंचे परिजन
Meerut

जनाजा लेकर गए थे परिजन, घर में हो गई चोरी, पुलिस ने एक आरोपी को दबोचा

15 जून 2019

बैठक में विचार रखते वक्ता
Meerut

वासिल अली बोले- मजहबी नहीं, हिंदुस्तान की जुबान है उर्दू

15 जून 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Meerut

मुज़फ्फरनगर: सात साल की मासूम बेटी संग जहर खाकर मां ने की आत्महत्या

15 जून 2019

केंद्रीय राज्यमंत्री वीके सिंह ने हरी झंडी दिखाकर एटीएम वैन को रवाना किया
Meerut

यूपी: पैसे निकालने अब नहीं जाना पड़ेगा एटीएम, घर पर ही उपलब्ध होगी सुविधा

15 जून 2019

man misbehaved three women in the name of tantra mantra
Meerut

तांत्रिक ने झांसा देकर महिला व उसकी दो सहेलियों से किया दुष्कर्म, नब्बे हजार ठगे

15 जून 2019

हिंदी भवन मे डेयरी हटाने आते सीओ व सिटी मजिस्ट्रेट व अपर नगर आयुक्त
Meerut

पटेल नगर में खाली कराई डेयरी, तीन घंटे हंगामा

15 जून 2019

