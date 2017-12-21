Download App
PHOTOS: यूपी में घने कोहरे का जबरदस्त असर, देखिए चलते-चलते कैसे आपस में भिड़ी ये गाड़ियां

टीम डिजिटल, अमर उजाला, कानपुर

Updated Thu, 21 Dec 2017 12:36 PM IST
Due to heavy impact of dense fog in UP many vehicles in Kanpur and Fatehpur clashed together

गुरुवार तड़के नॉर्थ यूपी में घने कोहरे का जबरदस्त असर देखने को मिला। कोहरे के कारण छाई धुंध से कानपुर, फतेहपुर, कानपुर देहात, बांदा समेत आसपास के कई जिलों में हाईवे पर जा रहे वाहन आपस में भिड़ गए। अलग-अलग दुर्घटनाओं में 10 से ज्यादा लोगों के घायल होने की सूचना है। 

गुरुवार की सुबह फतेहपुर खागा पूर्वी बाईपास साईं मंदिर के पास कोहरे के कारण कानपुर से आ रहे सेल्स टैक्स कमिश्नर की कार ट्रक के पीछे घुस गई। कार सवार कमिश्नर को भी चोटें लगना बताया जा रहा है। खागा कोतवाली पुलिस ने उन्हें हरदों अस्पताल भिजवाया है।
 

