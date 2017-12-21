PHOTOS: यूपी में घने कोहरे का जबरदस्त असर, देखिए चलते-चलते कैसे आपस में भिड़ी ये गाड़ियां
PHOTOS: यूपी में घने कोहरे का जबरदस्त असर, देखिए चलते-चलते कैसे आपस में भिड़ी ये गाड़ियां
गुरुवार तड़के नॉर्थ यूपी में घने कोहरे का जबरदस्त असर देखने को मिला। कोहरे के कारण छाई धुंध से कानपुर, फतेहपुर, कानपुर देहात, बांदा समेत आसपास के कई जिलों में हाईवे पर जा रहे वाहन आपस में भिड़ गए। अलग-अलग दुर्घटनाओं में 10 से ज्यादा लोगों के घायल होने की सूचना है।
गुरुवार की सुबह फतेहपुर खागा पूर्वी बाईपास साईं मंदिर के पास कोहरे के कारण कानपुर से आ रहे सेल्स टैक्स कमिश्नर की कार ट्रक के पीछे घुस गई। कार सवार कमिश्नर को भी चोटें लगना बताया जा रहा है। खागा कोतवाली पुलिस ने उन्हें हरदों अस्पताल भिजवाया है।
