फ्लैट के नाम पर पूर्व मंत्री के चार लाख हड़पे

फ्लैट के नाम पर पूर्व मंत्री के चार लाख हड़पे

Jhansi Bureau Updated Sat, 09 Feb 2019 03:18 AM IST
फ्लैट के नाम पर पूर्व मंत्री के चार लाख हड़पे
झांसी। नोएडा में फ्लैट बुक कराने के लिए दिए गए चार लाख रुपये एक कंपनी के चार पदाधिकारियों ने हड़प लिए। पूर्व मंत्री को कोई फ्लैट नहीं दिया गया। रुपये वापस मांगने पर एक चेक दे दिया जो बाउंस हो गया। इस मामले में उन्होंने चार लोगों के खिलाफ नवाबाद थाने में रिपोर्ट दर्ज कराई है।
नवाबाद थाने में दी तहरीर में सिविल लाइन निवासी पूर्व मंत्री रविंद्र शुक्ला ने बताया कि दो साल पहले वर्धमान ग्रुप सेंटर ने जीवनशाह के पास अपना कार्यालय खोला था। कंपनी किस्तों में फ्लैट बनाकर देने का दावा करती थी। वह कंपनी कार्यालय के उद्घाटन कार्यक्रम में गए थे। योजना पसंद आने पर उन्होंने नोएडा में फ्लैट के लिए चार लाख रुपये जमा कर दिए। दो साल बाद पता लगा कि कंपनी सिर्फ उनको गुमराह कर रही है तो उन्होंने अपना पैसा वापस मांगा। कंपनी ने उनको चेक दे दिया, लेकिन वह बाउंस हो गया। पुलिस ने कंपनी निदेशक हरेंद्र वशिष्ठ, आनंद गुप्ता, राजीव वर्मा और कर्मचारी वैशाली कौल के खिलाफ रिपोर्ट दर्ज कर ली है।

ट्रेन इंजन
Jhansi

ब्रेक लगाने पर बिजली पैदा करेगा रेल का इंजन, बीएचईएल ने विकसित किया रीजेनरेटिव ब्रेकिंग सिस्टम

रेलवे द्वारा बहुतायत संख्या में प्रयोग किए जाने वाले ‘डब्लूएजी-7’ इंजन में भारत हैवी इलेक्ट्रिकल्स लिमिटेड (बीएचईएल) ने नवीन तकनीकी विकसित की है, जिसके तहत ब्रेक लगने पर पैदा होने वाली ऊर्जा से बिजली उत्पादित होगी

8 फरवरी 2019

गलियों से गांव तक फैला है कच्ची शराब का ‘पक्का’ कारोबार
Jhansi

गलियों से गांव तक फैला है कच्ची शराब का ‘पक्का’ कारोबार

9 फरवरी 2019

velentinens day
Jhansi

खुद से प्यार तो खुशियां बेशुमार

9 फरवरी 2019

ट्रैक्टर से चलने वाली आटा चक्की फटी, दुकानदार की मौत
Jhansi

ट्रैक्टर से चलने वाली आटा चक्की फटी, दुकानदार की मौत

8 फरवरी 2019

डकैती में दर्ज मुकदमा मारपीट में बदला
Jhansi

डकैती में दर्ज मुकदमा मारपीट में बदला

9 फरवरी 2019

किसानों को सिखाएं चूहों को नियंत्रित करने के तरीके
Jhansi

किसानों को सिखाएं चूहों को नियंत्रित करने के तरीके

9 फरवरी 2019

मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ नौ को आएंगे
Jhansi

मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ नौ को आएंगे

8 फरवरी 2019

बंधक बनाकर तीन छात्रों से की मारपीट
Jhansi

बंधक बनाकर तीन छात्रों से की मारपीट

8 फरवरी 2019

ram raja mandir
Jhansi

जीव और ईश्वर एक है

9 फरवरी 2019

नहीं मिला कोई नकलची -City
Jhansi

नहीं मिला कोई नकलची -City

8 फरवरी 2019

