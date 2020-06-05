शहर चुनें
यूपी: निसर्ग चक्रवात का असर, तेजी से बदला मौसम, हवाओं के साथ कहीं तेज तो कहीं रिमझिम बारिश

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कानपुर, Updated Fri, 05 Jun 2020 12:56 PM IST
यूपी में बारिश
यूपी में बारिश - फोटो : amar ujala
उत्तर प्रदेश में शुक्रवार सुबह से ही कानपुर सहित आसपास के इटावा, चित्रकूट, उन्नाव, कन्नौज, बांदा, महोबा, हमीरपुर, फर्रूखाबाद, हरदोई, फतेहपुर सहित अन्य जिलों में भी कहीं तेज तो कहीं रिमझिम बारिश हो रही है। 

 
यूपी में बारिश
यूपी में बारिश - फोटो : amar ujala
यूपी में बारिश
यूपी में बारिश - फोटो : amar ujala
मौसम पूर्वानुमान
मौसम पूर्वानुमान - फोटो : amar ujala
बारिश से बचने के लिए खड़े लोग
बारिश से बचने के लिए खड़े लोग - फोटो : amar ujala
छाए रहे काले बादल
छाए रहे काले बादल - फोटो : amar ujala
बारिश ने दी राहत
बारिश ने दी राहत - फोटो : amar ujala
