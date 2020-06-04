यूपी: निसर्ग तूफान की दस्तक, अगले 24 घंटे में तेजी से बदलेगा मौसम, आंधी के साथ भारी बारिश की चेतावनी

{"_id":"5ed9309f136e8b38270b414f","slug":"weather-forecast-update-today-in-up-uttar-pradesh-news-weather-in-cities-of-up","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0942\u092a\u0940: \u0928\u093f\u0938\u0930\u094d\u0917 \u0924\u0942\u092b\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u0940 \u0926\u0938\u094d\u0924\u0915, \u0905\u0917\u0932\u0947 24 \u0918\u0902\u091f\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0924\u0947\u091c\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u092c\u0926\u0932\u0947\u0917\u093e \u092e\u094c\u0938\u092e, \u0906\u0902\u0927\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u092d\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u092c\u093e\u0930\u093f\u0936 \u0915\u0940 \u091a\u0947\u0924\u093e\u0935\u0928\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
मौसम पूर्वानुमान
- फोटो : amar ujala
{"_id":"5ed9309f136e8b38270b414f","slug":"weather-forecast-update-today-in-up-uttar-pradesh-news-weather-in-cities-of-up","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0942\u092a\u0940: \u0928\u093f\u0938\u0930\u094d\u0917 \u0924\u0942\u092b\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u0940 \u0926\u0938\u094d\u0924\u0915, \u0905\u0917\u0932\u0947 24 \u0918\u0902\u091f\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0924\u0947\u091c\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u092c\u0926\u0932\u0947\u0917\u093e \u092e\u094c\u0938\u092e, \u0906\u0902\u0927\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u092d\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u092c\u093e\u0930\u093f\u0936 \u0915\u0940 \u091a\u0947\u0924\u093e\u0935\u0928\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
मौसम पूर्वानुमान
- फोटो : amar ujala
{"_id":"5ed9309f136e8b38270b414f","slug":"weather-forecast-update-today-in-up-uttar-pradesh-news-weather-in-cities-of-up","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0942\u092a\u0940: \u0928\u093f\u0938\u0930\u094d\u0917 \u0924\u0942\u092b\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u0940 \u0926\u0938\u094d\u0924\u0915, \u0905\u0917\u0932\u0947 24 \u0918\u0902\u091f\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0924\u0947\u091c\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u092c\u0926\u0932\u0947\u0917\u093e \u092e\u094c\u0938\u092e, \u0906\u0902\u0927\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u092d\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u092c\u093e\u0930\u093f\u0936 \u0915\u0940 \u091a\u0947\u0924\u093e\u0935\u0928\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
मौसम पूर्वानुमान
- फोटो : amar ujala
{"_id":"5ed9309f136e8b38270b414f","slug":"weather-forecast-update-today-in-up-uttar-pradesh-news-weather-in-cities-of-up","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0942\u092a\u0940: \u0928\u093f\u0938\u0930\u094d\u0917 \u0924\u0942\u092b\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u0940 \u0926\u0938\u094d\u0924\u0915, \u0905\u0917\u0932\u0947 24 \u0918\u0902\u091f\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0924\u0947\u091c\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u092c\u0926\u0932\u0947\u0917\u093e \u092e\u094c\u0938\u092e, \u0906\u0902\u0927\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u092d\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u092c\u093e\u0930\u093f\u0936 \u0915\u0940 \u091a\u0947\u0924\u093e\u0935\u0928\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
मौसम पूर्वानुमान
- फोटो : amar ujala
{"_id":"5ed9309f136e8b38270b414f","slug":"weather-forecast-update-today-in-up-uttar-pradesh-news-weather-in-cities-of-up","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0942\u092a\u0940: \u0928\u093f\u0938\u0930\u094d\u0917 \u0924\u0942\u092b\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u0940 \u0926\u0938\u094d\u0924\u0915, \u0905\u0917\u0932\u0947 24 \u0918\u0902\u091f\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0924\u0947\u091c\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u092c\u0926\u0932\u0947\u0917\u093e \u092e\u094c\u0938\u092e, \u0906\u0902\u0927\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u092d\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u092c\u093e\u0930\u093f\u0936 \u0915\u0940 \u091a\u0947\u0924\u093e\u0935\u0928\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
मौसम पूर्वानुमान
- फोटो : amar ujala