शहर चुनें
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Kanpur ›   Weather Forecast Update Today in UP (Uttar Pradesh) News: weather in cities of UP

यूपी: निसर्ग तूफान की दस्तक, अगले 24 घंटे में तेजी से बदलेगा मौसम, आंधी के साथ भारी बारिश की चेतावनी

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कानपुर, Updated Thu, 04 Jun 2020 11:24 PM IST
मौसम पूर्वानुमान
1 of 5
मौसम पूर्वानुमान - फोटो : amar ujala
उत्तर प्रदेश में कानपुर सहित आसपास के जिलों में निसर्ग तूफान का असर दिखाई दे रहा है। गुरुवार को इटावा, उन्नाव, जालौन, चित्रकूट, कन्नौज, फतेहपुर, हरदोई, फर्रूखाबाद, बांदा, महोबा में सुबह से ही काले बादल छाए रहे। कुछ जिलों में हल्की बूंदाबांदी भी हुई।

 
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला प्लस सब्सक्राइब करें और प्रीमियम एक्सपीरियंस पाएं
Click Here
विज्ञापन
निसर्ग amphan cyclone bhubaneswar odisa up news news in up odisha coastal area cyclone warning in odisha cyclone in odisha odisha cyclone cyclone in odisha news भुवनेश्वर ओडिशा बंगाल की खाड़ी समुद्र मौसम विभाग

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

चुरमुरा में मौजूद हाथी
Agra

हाथियों की यातनाओं का लंबा दौर यहां हुआ खत्म, नई और आजाद जिंदगी बिता रहे 24 'ऐरावत'

5 जून 2020

फाइटर पायलट हेमंत
Agra

किसान का बेटा उड़ाएगा फाइटर विमान, मिग-29 उड़ाकर करेगा मातृभूमि की रक्षा

5 जून 2020

विज्ञापन
सीजीसी लांडरां के द्वारा अंतरराष्ट्रीय विश्वविद्यालयों के साथ किए गए समझौता ज्ञापन से छात्र पाएंगे विदेशों में पढ़ने का मौका
CGC

सीजीसी लांडरां के द्वारा अंतरराष्ट्रीय विश्वविद्यालयों के साथ किए गए समझौता ज्ञापन से छात्र पाएंगे विदेशों में पढ़ने का मौका
मुठभेड़ में आरोपी घायल
Meerut

हत्या के बाद शाकिब ने शव की पहचान छुपाने को किया ये काम, एक साल तक खुद ही बदलता रहा था युवती की डीपी

4 जून 2020

आरोपी शाकिब गिरफ्तार
Meerut

छात्रा के हत्यारोपी शाकिब को रिमांड पर लेगी पुलिस, शव की गर्दन, नकदी.जेवरात बरामद करना पुलिस के लिए बना चुनौती

4 जून 2020

चंद्र ग्रहण में छोटा सा दान, बनाएगा धनवान : 5 जून 2020
Puja

चंद्र ग्रहण में छोटा सा दान, बनाएगा धनवान : 5 जून 2020
coronavirus death in meerut
Meerut

श्मशान में भिड़ीं पत्नियां, पुलिस ने चिता से उठाकर पोस्टमार्टम के लिए भेजा रिटायर्ड दरोगा का शव

4 जून 2020

रिद्दी शर्मा- क्लास थर्ड, सार्थक गोयल- क्लास थर्ड, सुकीर्ति राना-क्लास नौ
Agra

एकांतवास में निखर रही स्कूली बच्चों की प्रतिभा, देखिए तस्वीरें

4 जून 2020

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Related

Arogya Mandir
Gorakhpur

गोरखपुर शहर में है एक ऐसा मंदिर, जहां होता है लोगों की बीमारियों का इलाज

4 जून 2020

Lunar Eclipse
Gorakhpur

Chandra Grahan 2020: इस चंद्रग्रहण पर चावल का है खास महत्व, एक उपाय से दूर हो जाएंगे सारे दोष

4 जून 2020

सीजीसी लांडरां के द्वारा अंतरराष्ट्रीय विश्वविद्यालयों के साथ किए गए समझौता ज्ञापन से छात्र पाएंगे विदेशों में पढ़ने का मौका
CGC

सीजीसी लांडरां के द्वारा अंतरराष्ट्रीय विश्वविद्यालयों के साथ किए गए समझौता ज्ञापन से छात्र पाएंगे विदेशों में पढ़ने का मौका
विज्ञापन
ताजमहल के पार्श्व में बहती यमुना नदी
Agra

आगरा हुआ अनलॉक, ताजमहल का ताला कब खुलेगा, उपमुख्यमंत्री ने दिया यह जवाब

4 जून 2020

A girl made ruckus when police men asked for papers in Lucknow.
Lucknow

पेपर मांगने पर भड़की लड़की ने जमकर किया हंगामा, पुलिस वालों के हाथ-पांव फूले, तस्वीरें

4 जून 2020

चंद्र ग्रहण में छोटा सा दान, बनाएगा धनवान : 5 जून 2020
Puja

चंद्र ग्रहण में छोटा सा दान, बनाएगा धनवान : 5 जून 2020
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Lucknow

बढ़ता स्क्रीनिंग टाइम बच्चों को बना रहा आक्रामक, विशेषज्ञ बोले- खुद को बदलें अभिभावक

4 जून 2020

सीएम योगी आदित्यनाथ।
Gorakhpur

बचपन में कुछ ऐसे दिखते थे सीएम योगी, इन 10 तस्वीरों को देखकर नहीं होगा यकीन

4 जून 2020

बिजली चोरी
Jammu

जम्मू की हैरान कर देने वाली कटियाबाजी, हर महीने 60 फीसदी बिजली कहां जाती...विभाग भी बेखबर

4 जून 2020

प्राचीन जगन्नाथ मंदिर
Ghatampur

यहां भगवान जगन्नाथ स्वयं ही देते हैं मानसून आने की सूचना, जगन्नाथ मंदिर से टपकी बूंदें

4 जून 2020

दिल्ली हिंसा की तस्वीर
Delhi NCR

सामने आया दिल्ली हिंसा का मरकज कनेक्शन, आरोपी फारुक के कॉल डिटेल से हुआ खुलासा

4 जून 2020

खेत में मिले दो हैंड ग्रेनेड
Chandigarh

तस्वीरें: जमीन की पैमाइश के दौरान खेत में मिले दो हैंड ग्रेनेड, बम निरोधक दस्ते ने किए ब्लास्ट

4 जून 2020

gorakhpur weather
Gorakhpur

Gorakhpur Weather: रिमझिम बारिश के बाद मौसम हुआ सुहाना, जानिए कब-कब बरसेगा झमाझम पानी

4 जून 2020

राष्ट्रीय राजमार्ग संख्या 44
Jammu

घाटी में अब सड़क पर उतरेंगे लड़ाकू विमान, लद्दाख में सैन्य पोर्टर कंपनी के लिए भर्ती प्रक्रिया शुरू

4 जून 2020

कार रेसर शहान अली मोहसिन
Agra

अर्जुन अवार्ड के लिए भेजा गया 'रफ्तार के बादशाह' शहान अली मोहसिन का नाम, ये हैं उपलब्धियां

4 जून 2020

labourers will come back after corona period
Lucknow

ग्राउंड रिपोर्टः कोरोना थमने पर लौटेंगे कामगार, बोले- यहां न वैसा काम मिलने की उम्मीद न ही वैसा दाम

4 जून 2020

कंगन मुठभेड़
Jammu

2020 में अबतक 75 आतंकी ढेर, 'कंगन' ने ठोक दी मसूद अजहर के आतंकी ताबूत में आखिरी कील!

4 जून 2020

gorakhpur news
Gorakhpur

अनलॉक 1.0: गोरखपुर से रवाना हुए दो हजार यात्री, आज से चलेंगी ये दो स्पेशल ट्रेनें, देखें तस्वीरें

4 जून 2020

मौसम पूर्वानुमान
मौसम पूर्वानुमान - फोटो : amar ujala
मौसम पूर्वानुमान
मौसम पूर्वानुमान - फोटो : amar ujala
मौसम पूर्वानुमान
मौसम पूर्वानुमान - फोटो : amar ujala
मौसम पूर्वानुमान
मौसम पूर्वानुमान - फोटो : amar ujala
मौसम पूर्वानुमान
मौसम पूर्वानुमान - फोटो : amar ujala
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited