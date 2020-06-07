शहर चुनें
यूपी: अस्पताल में नहीं मिला स्ट्रेचर, फर्श पर महिला को प्रसव, नवजात की मौत, एंबुलेंस न मिलने पर बाइक से लाया था पति

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, फतेहपुर, Updated Sun, 07 Jun 2020 07:44 PM IST
अस्पताल में प्रसव के बाद फर्श पर पड़ी महिला
अस्पताल में प्रसव के बाद फर्श पर पड़ी महिला - फोटो : amar ujala
उत्तर प्रदेश के फतेहपुर में एक दिल दहला देने वाला मामला सामने आया है। यहां विभागीय लापरवाही के चलते जिला अस्पताल के गेट पर नवजात ने दम तोड़ दिया। करीब डेढ़ घंटे इंतजार के बाद एंबुलेंस न पहुंचने पर पति गर्भवती पत्नी को बाइक से लेकर जिला महिला अस्पताल पहुंचा। यहां अस्पताल के गेट पर स्ट्रेचर न मिलने पर महिला ने फर्श पर ही बच्चे को जन्म दिया। 

 
अस्पताल में प्रसव के बाद फर्श पर पड़ी महिला
अस्पताल में प्रसव के बाद फर्श पर पड़ी महिला - फोटो : amar ujala
अस्पताल के गेट पर नहीं मिला स्ट्रेचर
अस्पताल के गेट पर नहीं मिला स्ट्रेचर - फोटो : amar ujala
अस्पातल के गेट पर तड़पती रही महिला कोई मदद को नहीं आया
अस्पातल के गेट पर तड़पती रही महिला कोई मदद को नहीं आया - फोटो : amar ujala
डीएम ने जारी किया नोटिस
डीएम ने जारी किया नोटिस - फोटो : amar ujala
अस्पताल प्रशासन बोला तीन दिन पहले ही मर चुका था बच्चा
अस्पताल प्रशासन बोला तीन दिन पहले ही मर चुका था बच्चा - फोटो : amar ujala
