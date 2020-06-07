यूपी: अस्पताल में नहीं मिला स्ट्रेचर, फर्श पर महिला को प्रसव, नवजात की मौत, एंबुलेंस न मिलने पर बाइक से लाया था पति

{"_id":"5edcf609f51763370868a153","slug":"stretcher-not-found-in-hospital-woman-delivered-new-born-baby-on-floor","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0942\u092a\u0940: \u0905\u0938\u094d\u092a\u0924\u093e\u0932 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u093e \u0938\u094d\u091f\u094d\u0930\u0947\u091a\u0930, \u092b\u0930\u094d\u0936 \u092a\u0930 \u092e\u0939\u093f\u0932\u093e \u0915\u094b \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0938\u0935, \u0928\u0935\u091c\u093e\u0924 \u0915\u0940 \u092e\u094c\u0924, \u090f\u0902\u092c\u0941\u0932\u0947\u0902\u0938 \u0928 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0928\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u092c\u093e\u0907\u0915 \u0938\u0947 \u0932\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0925\u093e \u092a\u0924\u093f","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
अस्पताल में प्रसव के बाद फर्श पर पड़ी महिला
अस्पताल के गेट पर नहीं मिला स्ट्रेचर
अस्पातल के गेट पर तड़पती रही महिला कोई मदद को नहीं आया
डीएम ने जारी किया नोटिस
अस्पताल प्रशासन बोला तीन दिन पहले ही मर चुका था बच्चा
