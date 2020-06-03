यूपी: अब निसर्ग तूफान मचा सकता है तबाही, 4 से 7 जून के बीच तेज आंधी के साथ बारिश और ओले गिरने की चेतावनी

{"_id":"5ed6ae0c8ebc3e908b2614e0","slug":"nisarg-cyclone-weather-report-weather-in-cities-of-up-weather-prediction","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0942\u092a\u0940: \u0905\u092c \u0928\u093f\u0938\u0930\u094d\u0917 \u0924\u0942\u092b\u093e\u0928 \u092e\u091a\u093e \u0938\u0915\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0924\u092c\u093e\u0939\u0940, 4 \u0938\u0947 7 \u091c\u0942\u0928 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u0940\u091a \u0924\u0947\u091c \u0906\u0902\u0927\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u092c\u093e\u0930\u093f\u0936 \u0914\u0930 \u0913\u0932\u0947 \u0917\u093f\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u091a\u0947\u0924\u093e\u0935\u0928\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
कानपुर में छाए रहे काले बादल
बादलों से मिली लोगों को राहत
आसपास के जिलों में भी छाए रहे काले बादल
मौसम विभाग ने जारी की है भारी बारिश आंधी की चेतावनी
बारिश से फसलों को होगा भारी नुकसान
