Uttar Pradesh ›   Chitrakoot ›   nisarg cyclone: weather report, weather in cities of UP, weather prediction

यूपी: अब निसर्ग तूफान मचा सकता है तबाही, 4 से 7 जून के बीच तेज आंधी के साथ बारिश और ओले गिरने की चेतावनी

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कानपुर, Updated Wed, 03 Jun 2020 01:30 AM IST
कानपुर में छाए रहे काले बादल
कानपुर में छाए रहे काले बादल - फोटो : amar ujala
अम्फान के बाद अब निसर्ग तूफान का खतरा उत्तर प्रदेश के कानपुर महानगर सहित आसपास के जिलों इटावा, उन्नाव, फर्रूखाबाद, कन्नौज, चित्रकूट, जालौन, बांदा, महोबा, औरैया, उरई में मंडराने लगा है। तूफान को लेकर मौसम विभाग ने आने वाले दिनों के लिए चेतावनी भी जारी की है।

 
कानपुर में छाए रहे काले बादल
कानपुर में छाए रहे काले बादल - फोटो : amar ujala
बादलों से मिली लोगों को राहत
बादलों से मिली लोगों को राहत - फोटो : amar ujala
आसपास के जिलों में भी छाए रहे काले बादल
आसपास के जिलों में भी छाए रहे काले बादल - फोटो : amar ujala
मौसम विभाग ने जारी की है भारी बारिश आंधी की चेतावनी
मौसम विभाग ने जारी की है भारी बारिश आंधी की चेतावनी - फोटो : amar ujala
बारिश से फसलों को होगा भारी नुकसान
बारिश से फसलों को होगा भारी नुकसान - फोटो : amar ujala
© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited