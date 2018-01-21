बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5a645f9c4f1c1ba3268b5838","slug":"shivpal-yadav-can-make-big-announcement-tomorrow","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u0947\u0936 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u092c\u0938\u0947 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0947 \u0938\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0938\u0940\u00a0\u0915\u0941\u0928\u092c\u0947\u00a0\u092e\u0947\u0902 '\u0907\u0938 \u092c\u0938\u0902\u0924 \u0932\u093f\u0916\u0940 \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0917\u0940 \u0928\u0908 \u0907\u092c\u093e\u0930\u0924'","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
देश के सबसे बड़े सियासी कुनबे में 'इस बसंत लिखी जाएगी नई इबारत'
टीम डिजिटल, अमर उजाला, कानपुर , Updated Sun, 21 Jan 2018 03:49 PM IST
वसंत पंचमी को शिवपाल सिंह यादव का 63 वां जन्मदिन है। इस अवसर पर होने वाले समारोह को मुलायम के लोग संगठन से जुड़े लोगाें ने ऐतिहासिक बनाने का निर्णय लिया है। कुनैरा के पास वृंदावन गार्डन में जन्म दिवस समारोह भव्यता से मनाया जाएगा।
