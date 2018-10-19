बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5bc9d895bdec2269b6429a89","slug":"shivpal-singh-yadav-in-etawah-for-secualr-morcha-party-office-inauguration","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0936\u093f\u0935\u092a\u093e\u0932 \u0928\u0947 '\u0938\u092e\u093e\u091c\u0935\u093e\u0926\u0940 \u0915\u093f\u0932\u093e' \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0938\u0947\u0915\u094d\u092f\u0941\u0932\u0930 \u092e\u094b\u0930\u094d\u091a\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u0928\u090f \u0915\u093e\u0930\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0932\u092f \u0915\u093e \u0909\u0926\u094d\u0918\u093e\u091f\u0928, \u0915\u0939\u0940 \u092f\u0947 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u092c\u093e\u0924","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
शिवपाल ने 'समाजवादी किला' में किया सेक्युलर मोर्चा के नए कार्यालय का उद्घाटन, कही ये बड़ी बात
यूपी डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कानपुर, Updated Fri, 19 Oct 2018 06:45 PM IST
दशहरा के मौके पर शिवपाल ने 'समाजवादी किला' कहे जाने वाले इटावा जिले में समाजवादी सेक्युलर मोर्चा पार्टी का नया कार्यालय खोला।
