पीएसआईटी में फ्रेशर पार्टी ‘वेब्स-2019’ में बच्चों ने काटा धमाल, डांस के साथ लगा फैशन का तड़का

{"_id":"5d7d301c8ebc3e93bd108a91","slug":"freshers-party-2019-in-psit-kanpur","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u0940\u090f\u0938\u0906\u0908\u091f\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092b\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0936\u0930 \u092a\u093e\u0930\u094d\u091f\u0940 \u2018\u0935\u0947\u092c\u094d\u0938-2019\u2019 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u091a\u094d\u091a\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093e\u091f\u093e \u0927\u092e\u093e\u0932, \u0921\u093e\u0902\u0938 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u0932\u0917\u093e \u092b\u0948\u0936\u0928 \u0915\u093e \u0924\u0921\u093c\u0915\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
रैंप पर कैटवॉक करती छात्राएं
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5d7d301c8ebc3e93bd108a91","slug":"freshers-party-2019-in-psit-kanpur","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u0940\u090f\u0938\u0906\u0908\u091f\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092b\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0936\u0930 \u092a\u093e\u0930\u094d\u091f\u0940 \u2018\u0935\u0947\u092c\u094d\u0938-2019\u2019 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u091a\u094d\u091a\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093e\u091f\u093e \u0927\u092e\u093e\u0932, \u0921\u093e\u0902\u0938 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u0932\u0917\u093e \u092b\u0948\u0936\u0928 \u0915\u093e \u0924\u0921\u093c\u0915\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
नृत्य पेश कर सभी का जीता दिल
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5d7d301c8ebc3e93bd108a91","slug":"freshers-party-2019-in-psit-kanpur","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u0940\u090f\u0938\u0906\u0908\u091f\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092b\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0936\u0930 \u092a\u093e\u0930\u094d\u091f\u0940 \u2018\u0935\u0947\u092c\u094d\u0938-2019\u2019 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u091a\u094d\u091a\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093e\u091f\u093e \u0927\u092e\u093e\u0932, \u0921\u093e\u0902\u0938 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u0932\u0917\u093e \u092b\u0948\u0936\u0928 \u0915\u093e \u0924\u0921\u093c\u0915\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
फैशन का तड़का
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5d7d301c8ebc3e93bd108a91","slug":"freshers-party-2019-in-psit-kanpur","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u0940\u090f\u0938\u0906\u0908\u091f\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092b\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0936\u0930 \u092a\u093e\u0930\u094d\u091f\u0940 \u2018\u0935\u0947\u092c\u094d\u0938-2019\u2019 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u091a\u094d\u091a\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093e\u091f\u093e \u0927\u092e\u093e\u0932, \u0921\u093e\u0902\u0938 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u0932\u0917\u093e \u092b\u0948\u0936\u0928 \u0915\u093e \u0924\u0921\u093c\u0915\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
देशभक्ति के जज्बे को देख हर किसी ने किया सलाम
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5d7d301c8ebc3e93bd108a91","slug":"freshers-party-2019-in-psit-kanpur","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u0940\u090f\u0938\u0906\u0908\u091f\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092b\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0936\u0930 \u092a\u093e\u0930\u094d\u091f\u0940 \u2018\u0935\u0947\u092c\u094d\u0938-2019\u2019 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u091a\u094d\u091a\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093e\u091f\u093e \u0927\u092e\u093e\u0932, \u0921\u093e\u0902\u0938 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u0932\u0917\u093e \u092b\u0948\u0936\u0928 \u0915\u093e \u0924\u0921\u093c\u0915\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
सांस्कृतिक नृत्य प्रस्तुत करती छात्राएं
- फोटो : अमर उजाला