चिन्मयानंद और छात्रा के मधुर रिश्तों से पूरा कॉलेज था वाकिफ, स्वामी के साधना कक्ष में भी जाती थी वो

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, शाहजहांपुर, Updated Fri, 30 Aug 2019 09:07 AM IST
छात्रा और स्वामी के मधुर रिश्तों से पूरा कॉलेज वाकिफ था। इस नजदीकी के चलते छात्रा का कॉलेज में भी दबदबा था। छात्रा के जन्मदिन समारोह में स्वामी जी केट कटवाते थे। छात्रा स्वामी के साधना कक्ष में भी जाया करती थी। लेकिन इतने मधुर संबंधों में खटास लोगों के गले नहीं उतर रही है। घर शहर में ही होने के बावजूद एसएस लॉ कॉलेज की छात्रा कॉलेज के हॉस्टल में रह रही थी। 
