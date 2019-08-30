चिन्मयानंद और छात्रा के मधुर रिश्तों से पूरा कॉलेज था वाकिफ, स्वामी के साधना कक्ष में भी जाती थी वो

{"_id":"5d6899ef8ebc3e014f25c35e","slug":"entire-college-aware-of-swami-chinmayananda-and-student-close-relationship","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091a\u093f\u0928\u094d\u092e\u092f\u093e\u0928\u0902\u0926 \u0914\u0930 \u091b\u093e\u0924\u094d\u0930\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u092e\u0927\u0941\u0930 \u0930\u093f\u0936\u094d\u0924\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u092a\u0942\u0930\u093e \u0915\u0949\u0932\u0947\u091c \u0925\u093e \u0935\u093e\u0915\u093f\u092b, \u0938\u094d\u0935\u093e\u092e\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0927\u0928\u093e \u0915\u0915\u094d\u0937 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092d\u0940 \u091c\u093e\u0924\u0940 \u0925\u0940 \u0935\u094b","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
फाइल फोटो
- फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
फाइल फोटो
- फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
फाइल फोटो
- फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
फाइल फोटो
- फोटो : फाइल फोटो