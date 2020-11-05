शहर चुनें
करवाचौथः मोबाइल, वेबकैम से भी देखा पति का चेहरा

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला ब्यूरो, प्रयागराज, Updated Thu, 05 Nov 2020 01:21 AM IST
karwa chauth celebration in prayagraj
1 of 4
karwa chauth celebration in prayagraj - फोटो : prayagraj
करवाचौथ पर उन महिलाओं ने व्रत रखा और पूजन किया, जिनके पति उनके पास नहीं काम के सिलसिले में घर से बाहर और दूर हैं। किसी ने मोबाइल तो किसी ने वेबकैम के माध्यम से पति का चेहरा देखा फिर पानी पीया। इस दौरान सेल्फी लेकर भेजने का काम भी किया गया। 

 
