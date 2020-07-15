शहर चुनें
ताजमहल के फोटोग्राफरों ने केंद्रीय संस्कृति मंत्री जताया आभार, ये थी बड़ी वजह

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, आगरा, Updated Wed, 15 Jul 2020 07:21 PM IST
ताजमहल के फोटोग्राफरों ने केंद्रीय संस्कृति मंत्री जताया आभार
ताजमहल के फोटोग्राफरों ने केंद्रीय संस्कृति मंत्री जताया आभार - फोटो : अमर उजाला
ताजमहल के फोटोग्राफरों ने केंद्रीय संस्कृति मंत्री प्रह्लाद सिंह पटेल को धन्यवाद दिया है। कोरोना काल मे केवल फोटोग्राफर ही पर्यटन जगत में ऐसा वर्ग है जिन्हें कोई राहत सरकार से मिली है।

संबंधित खबर-  कोरोना काल में ताजमहल के फोटोग्राफरों को राहत, लाइसेंस नवीनीकरण की फीस 20 हजार घटी
taj mahal tajmahal photography corona virus

