देह व्यापार: स्पेशल टीम करेगी सीडी की जांच, फंसेंगे पुलिसवाले, सरगना ने बताए कई कारोबारियों के नाम

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, आगरा, Updated Sat, 25 Jul 2020 12:53 AM IST
देह व्यापार की सरगना (फाइल)
देह व्यापार की सरगना (फाइल) - फोटो : अमर उजाला
आगरा में देह व्यापार गिरोह की सरगना की सीडी की जांच शुरू हो गई है। एसएसपी ने इसके लिए स्पेशल टीम बनाई है। इस जांच में पुलिसवाले फंस सकते हैं। सरगना जब पहले गिरफ्तार हुई थी, तब उसने उन पुलिसवालों के नाम बताए थे, जो उससे पैसे लेते थे। उसका बयान रिकार्ड कर सीडी तैयार की गई थी। इसे तैयार कराने वाले अफसर का तबादला होते ही जांच दबा दी गई थी।


संबंधित खबर- देह व्यापार: रिमांड पर सरगना ने उगले राज, बोली- कई बड़े लोगों से हैं संबंध, किस किसका नाम लूं...
देह व्यापार की सरगना (फाइल)
देह व्यापार की सरगना (फाइल) - फोटो : अमर उजाला
एसएसपी बबलू कुमार
एसएसपी बबलू कुमार - फोटो : अमर उजाला
आरोपियों को ले जाती पुलिस (फाइल)
आरोपियों को ले जाती पुलिस (फाइल) - फोटो : अमर उजाला
देह व्यापार की सरगना (फाइल)
देह व्यापार की सरगना (फाइल) - फोटो : अमर उजाला
पुलिस गिरफ्त में सरगना
पुलिस गिरफ्त में सरगना - फोटो : अमर उजाला
