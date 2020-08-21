कोख के सौदागरः नेपाल के अलावा अफ्रीकी देशों के आईवीएफ सेंटर पर जाता था मास्टर माइंड डॉ.विष्णुकांत

{"_id":"5f3f4ce14dde65077723c894","slug":"police-arrests-doctor-vishnukant-in-case-of-commercial-surrogacy","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u094b\u0916 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u094c\u0926\u093e\u0917\u0930\u0903 \u0928\u0947\u092a\u093e\u0932 \u0915\u0947 \u0905\u0932\u093e\u0935\u093e \u0905\u092b\u094d\u0930\u0940\u0915\u0940 \u0926\u0947\u0936\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0906\u0908\u0935\u0940\u090f\u092b \u0938\u0947\u0902\u091f\u0930 \u092a\u0930 \u091c\u093e\u0924\u093e \u0925\u093e \u092e\u093e\u0938\u094d\u091f\u0930 \u092e\u093e\u0907\u0902\u0921 \u0921\u0949.\u0935\u093f\u0937\u094d\u0923\u0941\u0915\u093e\u0902\u0924","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
कोख के सौदागर गैंग के मास्टर माइंड विष्णुकांत से पूछताछ करती पुलिस
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
पुलिस गिरफ्त में कोख के सौदागर गैंग के मास्टर माइंड विष्णुकांत
सरगना अस्मिता
कोख के सौदागर: अस्मिता, राहुल, नीलम (क्रमश:)
पुलिस गिरफ्त में अस्मिता के एजेंट और नेपाल की अस्मिता
नेपाल की अस्मिता
