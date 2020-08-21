शहर चुनें
कोख के सौदागरः नेपाल के अलावा अफ्रीकी देशों के आईवीएफ सेंटर पर जाता था मास्टर माइंड डॉ.विष्णुकांत

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, आगरा, Updated Fri, 21 Aug 2020 10:03 AM IST
कोख के सौदागर गैंग के मास्टर माइंड विष्णुकांत से पूछताछ करती पुलिस
1 of 7
कोख के सौदागर गैंग के मास्टर माइंड विष्णुकांत से पूछताछ करती पुलिस - फोटो : अमर उजाला
कोख के सौदागर गैंग के मास्टर माइंड विष्णुकांत ने पुलिस की पूछताछ में कई राज उगले हैं। वह नेपाल के अलावा अफ्रीकी देश केन्या और रवांडा में आन डिमांड आईवीएफ सेंटर पर जाता था। विदेश में एक केस के 20 हजार रुपये तक मिलते थे, जबकि भारत में पांच से सात हजार रुपये थे। हालांकि वह बच्चों के बेचने की बात से इंकार कर रहा है। 

संबंधित खबरः कोख के सौदागर: शुक्राणु और अंडाणु बैंक संचालकों से जुड़े मास्टरमाइंड विष्णुकांत के तार
कोख के सौदागर गैंग के मास्टर माइंड विष्णुकांत से पूछताछ करती पुलिस
कोख के सौदागर गैंग के मास्टर माइंड विष्णुकांत से पूछताछ करती पुलिस - फोटो : अमर उजाला
पुलिस गिरफ्त में कोख के सौदागर गैंग के मास्टर माइंड विष्णुकांत
पुलिस गिरफ्त में कोख के सौदागर गैंग के मास्टर माइंड विष्णुकांत - फोटो : अमर उजाला
सरगना अस्मिता
सरगना अस्मिता - फोटो : अमर उजाला
सरगना अस्मिता
सरगना अस्मिता - फोटो : अमर उजाला
कोख के सौदागर: अस्मिता, राहुल, नीलम (क्रमश:)
कोख के सौदागर: अस्मिता, राहुल, नीलम (क्रमश:) - फोटो : अमर उजाला
पुलिस गिरफ्त में अस्मिता के एजेंट और नेपाल की अस्मिता
पुलिस गिरफ्त में अस्मिता के एजेंट और नेपाल की अस्मिता - फोटो : अमर उजाला
नेपाल की अस्मिता
नेपाल की अस्मिता - फोटो : अमर उजाला
