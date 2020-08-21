ताजनगरी की सड़कें फिर बनीं तलैया, एक घंटे की बारिश में शहर का हुआ ये हाल

{"_id":"5f3ed1df8ebc3e3ce27357cb","slug":"waterlogging-on-the-roads-after-rain-in-agra-news","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0924\u093e\u091c\u0928\u0917\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u0938\u0921\u093c\u0915\u0947\u0902 \u092b\u093f\u0930 \u092c\u0928\u0940\u0902 \u0924\u0932\u0948\u092f\u093e, \u090f\u0915 \u0918\u0902\u091f\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u092c\u093e\u0930\u093f\u0936 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0915\u093e \u0939\u0941\u0906 \u092f\u0947 \u0939\u093e\u0932","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
एक घंटे की बारिश में शहर का हुआ ये हाल
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
राम नगर में जलभराव
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
सड़क पर जलभराव
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
राजनगर में जलभराव
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
हाईवे पर भी जलभराव
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
बिजलीघर के पास जलभराव
- फोटो : अमर उजाला