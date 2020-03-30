शहर चुनें

लॉकडाउन में इंसानियत की मिसाल: खुद मांगकर खाने वाली 'राजकुमारी' गरीबों को बांट रहीं आटा-तेल

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, आगरा, Updated Mon, 30 Mar 2020 11:38 AM IST
मंगलामुखी राजकुमारी
मंगलामुखी राजकुमारी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
कोरोना वायरस के संक्रमण को रोकने के लिए पूरे देश में लॉकडाउन है। ऐसे में गरीब, मजदूर और असहाय लोगों के सामने रोजी-रोटी का संकट खड़ा हो गया है। संकट की इस घड़ी में समाज के कई लोग मदद को आगे रहे हैं। आगरा के पिनाहट कस्बा में मंगलामुखी राजकुमारी ने गरीब और जरूरतमंदों की मदद कर इंसानियत की मिसाल पेश कर रही हैं।   
मंगलामुखी राजकुमारी
मंगलामुखी राजकुमारी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
