कोरोना वायरस व लॉकडाउन के बीच मनाई यमुना छठ, भक्तों ने की महामारी से बचने की कामना

{"_id":"5e81ec988ebc3e78ae1ff241","slug":"yamuna-chhath-puja-2020-celebrate-in-mathura-during-lockdown","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u094b\u0930\u094b\u0928\u093e \u0935\u093e\u092f\u0930\u0938 \u0935 \u0932\u0949\u0915\u0921\u093e\u0909\u0928 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u0940\u091a \u092e\u0928\u093e\u0908 \u092f\u092e\u0941\u0928\u093e \u091b\u0920, \u092d\u0915\u094d\u0924\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u092e\u0939\u093e\u092e\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u092c\u091a\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u0915\u093e\u092e\u0928\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
यमुना छठ पर पूजा करतीं युवतियां
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
यमुना जी की पूजा अर्चना करते भक्त
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
यमुना जी की पूजा करते चतुर्वेदी समाज के लोग
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
विश्राम घाट पर यमुना जी का दुग्धाभिषेक करते सेवायत
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
यमुना छठ पर हवन करते लोग
- फोटो : अमर उजाला