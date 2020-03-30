शहर चुनें

Yamuna Chhath Puja 2020 Celebrate In Mathura During Lockdown

कोरोना वायरस व लॉकडाउन के बीच मनाई यमुना छठ, भक्तों ने की महामारी से बचने की कामना

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, मथुरा, Updated Mon, 30 Mar 2020 06:35 PM IST
यमुना छठ पर पूजा करतीं युवतियां
1 of 5
यमुना छठ पर पूजा करतीं युवतियां - फोटो : अमर उजाला
ब्रज में भगवान कृष्ण की पटरानी यमुना का प्रादुर्भाव महोत्सव मथुरा नगरी में धूमधाम के साथ मनाया गया। यमुना छठ के अवसर पर विश्व में फैल रही कोरोना महामारी के निवारण व यमुना शुद्धिकरण की कामना के लिए भक्तों ने पूजा-अर्चना की।
 
yamuna chath puja yamuna chhath corona virus lockdown

यमुना छठ पर पूजा करतीं युवतियां
यमुना छठ पर पूजा करतीं युवतियां - फोटो : अमर उजाला
यमुना जी की पूजा अर्चना करते भक्त
यमुना जी की पूजा अर्चना करते भक्त - फोटो : अमर उजाला
यमुना जी की पूजा करते चतुर्वेदी समाज के लोग
यमुना जी की पूजा करते चतुर्वेदी समाज के लोग - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विश्राम घाट पर यमुना जी का दुग्धाभिषेक करते सेवायत
विश्राम घाट पर यमुना जी का दुग्धाभिषेक करते सेवायत - फोटो : अमर उजाला
यमुना छठ पर हवन करते लोग
यमुना छठ पर हवन करते लोग - फोटो : अमर उजाला
