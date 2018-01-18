बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
मथुरा मुठभेड़ः सिर्फ गोली नहीं बच्चे की मौत का कारण बनी पुलिस की ये लापरवाही
न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला मथुरा , Updated Thu, 18 Jan 2018 04:36 PM IST
मथुरा में थाना हाईवे के गांव मोहनपुरा अड़ूकी में बुधवार को पुलिस एनकाउंटर में बच्चे की मौत के बाद पुलिस वालों का अमानवीय चेहरा सामने आया है। इससे साफ जाहिर होता है गोली लगने के बाद घायल बच्चे को मारने में पुलिसवालों ने कोई कसर नहीं छोड़ी। वे उसे बीच में ही छोड़कर भाग गए।
