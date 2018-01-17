बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
लोगों ने यूं झेला इजराइली PM के ताजमहल प्रेम का दर्द, बच्चे सड़क पर ही करने लगे ये काम
न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला आगरा, Updated Wed, 17 Jan 2018 02:27 PM IST
इजराइल के प्रधानमंत्री बेंजामिन नेतन्याहू के ताजमहल भ्रमण के दौरान ताजमहल में आम पर्यटकों का प्रवेश बंद कर दिया गया। मंगलवार सुबह 9.20 से दोपहर 2.45 बजे तक ताज आम पर्यटकों के लिए बंद रहा।
