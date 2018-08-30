बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5b87ad2742c792464f49785c","slug":"meerut-police-did-not-reach-at-time-as-people-were-fighting-life-and-death-in-a-road-accident","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u093f\u0926\u0902\u0917\u0940 \u0914\u0930 \u092e\u094c\u0924 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u0940\u091a \u091c\u0942\u091d\u0924\u0947 \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u0932\u094b\u0917, \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u092a\u0939\u0941\u0902\u091a\u0940 \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938, \u0915\u0908 \u0928\u0947 \u0924\u0921\u093c\u092a\u0915\u0930 \u0924\u094b\u0921\u093c\u093e \u0926\u092e, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
जिदंगी और मौत के बीच जूझते रहे लोग, नहीं पहुंची पुलिस, कई ने तड़पकर तोड़ा दम, देखें तस्वीरें
यूपी डेस्क, अमर उजाला, मेरठ, Updated Thu, 30 Aug 2018 02:11 PM IST
मेरठ में दिल्ली रोड पर बुधवार देर रात पांच लोगों की मौत को भले ही सड़क हादसा कहा जाए। लेकिन यह बेरहम व्यवस्था का कत्ल है। डेढ़ घंटे तक घायल गाड़ी के नीचे शहर के बीचोंबीच तड़पते रहे और सरकारी तंत्र गायब रहा। यदि यह आला अफसर तत्काल मौके पर पहुंच जाते तो दो लोगों की जान बच सकती थी।
जानें कैसे डेढ़ घंटे तक बिगड़ी व्यवस्था :-
