Hindi News ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Hardoi News ›   The elder killed the younger brother by cutting him with an axe for stopping him from abusing his father

Murder In Hardoi: पिता को गाली दे रहा था बड़ा भाई, छोटे ने रोका...तो कुल्हाड़ी से गर्दन काटी, पांच पर रिपोर्ट

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, हरदोई Published by: हिमांशु अवस्थी Updated Tue, 08 Aug 2023 10:01 AM IST
सार

Hardoi Crime: प्रभारी निरीक्षक धर्मदास सिद्धार्थ ने बताया कि सिरदार को उपचार के लिए जिला अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया है, जबकि ब्रह्मपाल का शव पोस्टमार्टम के लिए भेजा गया है। पुलिस ने सिरदार की तहरीर पर चंडिका उसकी पत्नी और तीन बेटों के खिलाफ एफ आई आर दर्ज कर ली है।

The elder killed the younger brother by cutting him with an axe for stopping him from abusing his father
घटनास्थल पर मौजूद पुलिस - फोटो : अमर उजाला

विस्तार
हरदोई जिले में बिलग्राम कोतवाली क्षेत्र में पिता को गाली देने से रोकने पर बड़े भाई ने छोटे भाई की कुल्हाड़ी से काटकर हत्या कर दी। घटना से के गुरौली गांव में अफरा-तफरी मच गई। मौके पर पहुंची पुलिस ने शव को पोस्टमार्टम के लिए भेज दिया।


आरोपी परिवार समेत फरार है। गुरौली निवासी सिरदारअपने तीन पुत्रों के साथ एक ही मकान में रहता है, जबकि उसका एक पुत्र अपने परिवार के साथ अलग रहता है। सोमवार देर रात सिरदार अपने घर पर बैठा था। इसी दौरान अलग रहने वाला पुत्र चंडिका शराब के नशे में पहुंचा।

सिरदार को गाली गलौज करने के साथ ही पीटने लगा। इस पर वहां मौजूद सिरदार के पुत्र ब्रह्मपाल (35) ने विरोध किया, तो चंडिका ने कुल्हाड़ी से उसकी गर्दन काट दी। मौके पर ही उसने दम तोड़ दिया। घटना के बाद चंडिका अपनी पत्नी सुंदरी बेटे शैलेंद्र, अरुण और सोनू के साथ फरार हो गया।

चंडिका, पत्नी और तीन बेटों पर रिपोर्ट
घटना की जानकारी मिलने पर प्रभारी निरीक्षक धर्मदास सिद्धार्थ मौके पर पहुंचे। सिरदार को उपचार के लिए जिला अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया है, जबकि ब्रह्मपाल का शव पोस्टमार्टम के लिए भेजा गया है। पुलिस ने सिरदार की तहरीर पर चंडिका, उसकी पत्नी और तीन बेटों के खिलाफ एफआईआर दर्ज कर ली है।
