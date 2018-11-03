बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
विज्ञापन
{"_id":"5bdd4690bdec22693a664452","slug":"dacoit-sadhna-patel-and-babuli-kol-terror-in-chitrakoot","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0942\u092a\u0940-\u090f\u092e\u092a\u0940 \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0938\u093f\u0930\u0926\u0930\u094d\u0926 '\u0921\u093e\u0915\u0942 \u0938\u093e\u0927\u0928\u093e,\u092c\u092c\u0941\u0932\u0940 \u0914\u0930 \u0917\u094c\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u093e \u0906\u0924\u0902\u0915', \u0939\u0948\u0930\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u0930 \u0926\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0907\u0928 \u0926\u094b\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0915\u093f\u0938\u094d\u0938\u0947","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
यूपी-एमपी पुलिस के लिए सिरदर्द 'डाकू साधना,बबुली और गौरी का आतंक', हैरान कर देंगे इन दोनों के किस्से
यूपी डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कानपुर, Updated Sat, 03 Nov 2018 01:06 PM IST
यूपी और एमपी के बॉर्डर वाले गांवों में दहशत का पर्याय बने दो डकैत अपना आतंक तेजी से फैलाते जा रहे हैं। दोनों राज्यों की पुलिस इनका कुछ बिगाड़ नहीं पा रही। लेडी डकैत साधना पटेल और बबुली कोल के किस्से ऐसे हैं कि कोई भी जानकर हैरान रह जाए।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें
विज्ञापन
Recommended
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
{"_id":"5bdd4690bdec22693a664452","slug":"dacoit-sadhna-patel-and-babuli-kol-terror-in-chitrakoot","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0942\u092a\u0940-\u090f\u092e\u092a\u0940 \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0938\u093f\u0930\u0926\u0930\u094d\u0926 '\u0921\u093e\u0915\u0942 \u0938\u093e\u0927\u0928\u093e,\u092c\u092c\u0941\u0932\u0940 \u0914\u0930 \u0917\u094c\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u093e \u0906\u0924\u0902\u0915', \u0939\u0948\u0930\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u0930 \u0926\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0907\u0928 \u0926\u094b\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0915\u093f\u0938\u094d\u0938\u0947","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5bdd4690bdec22693a664452","slug":"dacoit-sadhna-patel-and-babuli-kol-terror-in-chitrakoot","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0942\u092a\u0940-\u090f\u092e\u092a\u0940 \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0938\u093f\u0930\u0926\u0930\u094d\u0926 '\u0921\u093e\u0915\u0942 \u0938\u093e\u0927\u0928\u093e,\u092c\u092c\u0941\u0932\u0940 \u0914\u0930 \u0917\u094c\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u093e \u0906\u0924\u0902\u0915', \u0939\u0948\u0930\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u0930 \u0926\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0907\u0928 \u0926\u094b\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0915\u093f\u0938\u094d\u0938\u0947","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5bdd4690bdec22693a664452","slug":"dacoit-sadhna-patel-and-babuli-kol-terror-in-chitrakoot","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0942\u092a\u0940-\u090f\u092e\u092a\u0940 \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0938\u093f\u0930\u0926\u0930\u094d\u0926 '\u0921\u093e\u0915\u0942 \u0938\u093e\u0927\u0928\u093e,\u092c\u092c\u0941\u0932\u0940 \u0914\u0930 \u0917\u094c\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u093e \u0906\u0924\u0902\u0915', \u0939\u0948\u0930\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u0930 \u0926\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0907\u0928 \u0926\u094b\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0915\u093f\u0938\u094d\u0938\u0947","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5bdd4690bdec22693a664452","slug":"dacoit-sadhna-patel-and-babuli-kol-terror-in-chitrakoot","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0942\u092a\u0940-\u090f\u092e\u092a\u0940 \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0938\u093f\u0930\u0926\u0930\u094d\u0926 '\u0921\u093e\u0915\u0942 \u0938\u093e\u0927\u0928\u093e,\u092c\u092c\u0941\u0932\u0940 \u0914\u0930 \u0917\u094c\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u093e \u0906\u0924\u0902\u0915', \u0939\u0948\u0930\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u0930 \u0926\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0907\u0928 \u0926\u094b\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0915\u093f\u0938\u094d\u0938\u0947","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5bdd4690bdec22693a664452","slug":"dacoit-sadhna-patel-and-babuli-kol-terror-in-chitrakoot","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0942\u092a\u0940-\u090f\u092e\u092a\u0940 \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0938\u093f\u0930\u0926\u0930\u094d\u0926 '\u0921\u093e\u0915\u0942 \u0938\u093e\u0927\u0928\u093e,\u092c\u092c\u0941\u0932\u0940 \u0914\u0930 \u0917\u094c\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u093e \u0906\u0924\u0902\u0915', \u0939\u0948\u0930\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u0930 \u0926\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0907\u0928 \u0926\u094b\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0915\u093f\u0938\u094d\u0938\u0947","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5bdd4690bdec22693a664452","slug":"dacoit-sadhna-patel-and-babuli-kol-terror-in-chitrakoot","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0942\u092a\u0940-\u090f\u092e\u092a\u0940 \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0938\u093f\u0930\u0926\u0930\u094d\u0926 '\u0921\u093e\u0915\u0942 \u0938\u093e\u0927\u0928\u093e,\u092c\u092c\u0941\u0932\u0940 \u0914\u0930 \u0917\u094c\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u093e \u0906\u0924\u0902\u0915', \u0939\u0948\u0930\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u0930 \u0926\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0907\u0928 \u0926\u094b\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0915\u093f\u0938\u094d\u0938\u0947","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5bdd4690bdec22693a664452","slug":"dacoit-sadhna-patel-and-babuli-kol-terror-in-chitrakoot","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0942\u092a\u0940-\u090f\u092e\u092a\u0940 \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0938\u093f\u0930\u0926\u0930\u094d\u0926 '\u0921\u093e\u0915\u0942 \u0938\u093e\u0927\u0928\u093e,\u092c\u092c\u0941\u0932\u0940 \u0914\u0930 \u0917\u094c\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u093e \u0906\u0924\u0902\u0915', \u0939\u0948\u0930\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u0930 \u0926\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0907\u0928 \u0926\u094b\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0915\u093f\u0938\u094d\u0938\u0947","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5bdd4690bdec22693a664452","slug":"dacoit-sadhna-patel-and-babuli-kol-terror-in-chitrakoot","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0942\u092a\u0940-\u090f\u092e\u092a\u0940 \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0938\u093f\u0930\u0926\u0930\u094d\u0926 '\u0921\u093e\u0915\u0942 \u0938\u093e\u0927\u0928\u093e,\u092c\u092c\u0941\u0932\u0940 \u0914\u0930 \u0917\u094c\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u093e \u0906\u0924\u0902\u0915', \u0939\u0948\u0930\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u0930 \u0926\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0907\u0928 \u0926\u094b\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0915\u093f\u0938\u094d\u0938\u0947","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5bdd4690bdec22693a664452","slug":"dacoit-sadhna-patel-and-babuli-kol-terror-in-chitrakoot","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0942\u092a\u0940-\u090f\u092e\u092a\u0940 \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0938\u093f\u0930\u0926\u0930\u094d\u0926 '\u0921\u093e\u0915\u0942 \u0938\u093e\u0927\u0928\u093e,\u092c\u092c\u0941\u0932\u0940 \u0914\u0930 \u0917\u094c\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u093e \u0906\u0924\u0902\u0915', \u0939\u0948\u0930\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u0930 \u0926\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0907\u0928 \u0926\u094b\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0915\u093f\u0938\u094d\u0938\u0947","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5bdd4690bdec22693a664452","slug":"dacoit-sadhna-patel-and-babuli-kol-terror-in-chitrakoot","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0942\u092a\u0940-\u090f\u092e\u092a\u0940 \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0938\u093f\u0930\u0926\u0930\u094d\u0926 '\u0921\u093e\u0915\u0942 \u0938\u093e\u0927\u0928\u093e,\u092c\u092c\u0941\u0932\u0940 \u0914\u0930 \u0917\u094c\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u093e \u0906\u0924\u0902\u0915', \u0939\u0948\u0930\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u0930 \u0926\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0907\u0928 \u0926\u094b\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0915\u093f\u0938\u094d\u0938\u0947","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
विज्ञापन
Downloads
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.