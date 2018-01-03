बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5a4ce28b4f1c1bfe7a8b4f2b","slug":"cold-breaks-four-year-records-in-bundelkhand","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0941\u0902\u0926\u0947\u0932\u0916\u0902\u0921 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0920\u0902\u0921 \u0928\u0947\u00a0\u0924\u094b\u0921\u093c\u093e\u00a04 \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u0915\u093e \u0924\u094b\u0921\u093c\u093e \u0930\u093f\u0915\u0949\u0930\u094d\u0921, 12 \u0932\u094b\u0917\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0917\u0908 \u091c\u093e\u0928","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
बुंदेलखंड में ठंड ने तोड़ा 4 साल का तोड़ा रिकॉर्ड, 12 लोगों की गई जान
टीम डिजिटल, अमर उजाला, कानपुर, Updated Wed, 03 Jan 2018 07:56 PM IST
बुंदेलखंड में ठंड से 12 लोगों की मौत हो गई। बांदा में चार, हमीरपुर में दो, महोबा में तीन, जालौन में दो और चित्रकूट में एक व्यक्ति की मौत हो गई। बुधवार को ठंड ने नया रिकार्ड बनाया। 16 डिग्री सेल्सियस पर इस सीजन का यह सबसे ठंडा दिन रहा। पूरा चित्रकूटधाम मंडल शीतलहर से जूझ रहा है। न्यूनतम पारा 5-5 डिग्री सेल्सियस दर्ज किया गया। पूर्वानुमान विभाग के मुताबिक अगले दो दिनों में पारा और घटने का अनुमान है।
